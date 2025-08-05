Russia carried out the most massive strike on Lozova — there is a death and injuries

Lozova has suffered the most massive attack since the beginning of the war. According to the latest reports, one person was killed and 10 others were injured, including children.

Russia's attack on Lozova — what is known

The situation in the city was reported by the Mayor of Lozova, Serhiy Zelensky, as well as the Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.

Critical infrastructure, high-rise buildings, private sector damaged. Unfortunately, there are injured people — among them two children. Rescuers, medics, emergency services are working. We are recording the consequences, — Zelenskyy said. Share

It later became known that a man was killed and 10 more people, including 2 children, were injured as a result of the attack in Lozova.

Local authorities officially confirmed that as of the morning of August 5, part of Lozova remained without power.

The biggest problems were recorded in the Avylivka neighborhood and the Katerynivskyi starostyn district. City utilities are working to restore water supply. Share

Moreover, it is indicated that changes in transport connections are being introduced due to damage to the infrastructure.

Russian terrorists have launched a massive attack on the railway infrastructure of Lozova. The enemy attack damaged the railway station and other infrastructure facilities. Share

Ukrzaliznytsia reported that a duty mechanic of one of the units was killed, and four more railway workers were injured.