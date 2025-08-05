Russia carried out the most massive strike on Lozova — there is a death and injuries

Lozova has suffered the most massive attack since the beginning of the war. According to the latest reports, one person was killed and 10 others were injured, including children.
Points of attention
- The devastating impact of the attack has disrupted essential services in parts of Lozova, with efforts underway to restore power, water supply, and transportation connections.
- The railway infrastructure in Lozova was particularly targeted by the enemy, resulting in casualties among railway workers.
Russia's attack on Lozova — what is known
The situation in the city was reported by the Mayor of Lozova, Serhiy Zelensky, as well as the Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.
It later became known that a man was killed and 10 more people, including 2 children, were injured as a result of the attack in Lozova.
Local authorities officially confirmed that as of the morning of August 5, part of Lozova remained without power.
Moreover, it is indicated that changes in transport connections are being introduced due to damage to the infrastructure.
Ukrzaliznytsia reported that a duty mechanic of one of the units was killed, and four more railway workers were injured.
