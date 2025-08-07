Drone attack. Oil refinery and military unit burned in Krasnodar region — video

On the morning of August 7, Russians complained about explosions and fires in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation. They claim that unknown drones attacked a refinery and a military unit.

Drones attacked a refinery and a military unit near Krasnodar

So, at approximately 6 a.m., a powerful explosion thundered in the village of Afipsky. After that, eyewitnesses saw a column of black smoke in the area of one of the local enterprises.

Previously, the settlement was attacked by unknown drones, which allegedly caused a fire at the Afipsky Oil Refinery. The corresponding footage is being circulated on social media. Share

Authorities confirmed a fire at the Afipsky refinery after a UAV attack.

In the village of Afipsky, Siversky district, an outbreak was eliminated on the territory of the refinery. Due to the fall of UAV debris at the refinery, a technological unit for the joint processing of gas and gas condensate caught fire. The fire was assigned the 4th degree of complexity. Fire departments quickly arrived at the scene of the emergency. They localized the outbreak on an area of 250 sq. meters. At 7:38, open burning was eliminated. At 8:21, it was completely extinguished.

In addition, drones were flying over Slavyansk-on-Kuban this morning. Russian Telegram channels write that military unit 61661 caught fire after the attack.

There was no official comment on any of the episodes.