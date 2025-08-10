Ukrainian drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Komi Republic

On August 10, Ukrainian strike drones first attacked an oil refinery in the Russian Republic of Komi. It is worth noting that this time the drones covered a truly record distance – about 2,000 kilometers.
- Communication disruptions and suspensions of airport activities were reported in the region as part of security measures during and after the drone attack.
- The incident highlights the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with authorities in Russian regions frequently taking security precautions, such as communication shutdowns, in response to drone attacks.
Another Russian refinery hit by Ukraine
The drone attack was initially reported by local Telegram channels.
Subsequently, the acting head of the Komi Republic, Rostislav Goldstein, officially confirmed that this was not a fake.
According to him, security procedures have been introduced in Komi in connection with UAV flights in the Ukhta district.
He also assured that there were no injuries.
According to the latest reports, drones attacked a local oil refinery. Authorities evacuated it, as well as the Ukhta shopping mall "Yarmark".
The security-related Telegram channel "VChK-OGPU" published footage showing a hole in one of the tanks.
According to residents of Ukhta and Syktyvkar, mobile Internet outages have already begun.
What is important to understand is that the authorities of Russian regions often turn off communications during drone attacks, explaining this by security considerations.
The airport temporarily suspended the reception and release of aircraft.
