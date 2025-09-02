Ukrainian soldiers eliminate another 800 Russian invaders

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the area of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as three artillery pieces of the Russian army. Enemy losses are steadily increasing.
Points of attention
- The Russian aggressor carried out numerous air strikes, including attacks on various settlements, using guided bombs and engaging kamikaze drones.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues its strategic operations to defend the nation and counter the aggression from the Russian army.
Losses of the Russian army as of September 2, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 09/02/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,083,790 (+800) people
tanks — 11156 (+1) units
armored combat vehicles — 23233 (+4) units
artillery systems — 32301 (+53) units
MLRS — 1477 (+1) units
air defense means — 1213 (+0) units
aircraft — 422 (+0) units
helicopters — 341 (+0)
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 55446 (+170)
cruise missiles — 3664 (+0)
ships / boats — 28 (+0)
submarines — 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 60488 (+89)
special equipment — 3952 (+0)
It is also known that during September 1, the enemy carried out 64 air strikes, dropping 120 guided bombs.
In addition, it carried out 4,918 attacks, including 77 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 5,462 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Khliborob, Sumy region; Bilogirya, Novoselivka, Zaporizhia region.
