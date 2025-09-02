Trump to make important statement on September 2 — what is known

The White House has officially announced an important statement by US leader Donald Trump. The US president is scheduled to make it today, September 2. This will happen at 9:00 PM Kyiv time.

Trump's official statement on September 2 — what to prepare for

According to the White House press service, the US president's speech is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. Kyiv time.

However, it is not yet clear what exactly Donald Trump is going to talk about.

Photo: screenshot

What is important to understand is that September 2nd is the expiration date of the ultimatum that the American leader gave to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to conclude a peace agreement with Ukraine.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant has already hinted at a possible change in Trump's position.

According to the latter, the US president's team will "very carefully" consider the possibility of imposing new sanctions against Russia this week.

He also added that "all options remain on the table," because the illegitimate head of the Kremlin is only intensifying terror against Ukraine: