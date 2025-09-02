Trump to make important statement on September 2 — what is known

The White House has officially announced an important statement by US leader Donald Trump. The US president is scheduled to make it today, September 2. This will happen at 9:00 PM Kyiv time.
Points of attention
- The White House's press service has confirmed the timing of Trump's statement, but the specifics of the announcement remain undisclosed, leaving room for speculation and uncertainty.
- With all options on the table, including the consideration of imposing new sanctions, the US administration is closely monitoring Putin's actions, especially in light of recent escalations in Ukraine.
Trump's official statement on September 2 — what to prepare for
According to the White House press service, the US president's speech is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. Kyiv time.
However, it is not yet clear what exactly Donald Trump is going to talk about.
What is important to understand is that September 2nd is the expiration date of the ultimatum that the American leader gave to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to conclude a peace agreement with Ukraine.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant has already hinted at a possible change in Trump's position.
According to the latter, the US president's team will "very carefully" consider the possibility of imposing new sanctions against Russia this week.
He also added that "all options remain on the table," because the illegitimate head of the Kremlin is only intensifying terror against Ukraine:
