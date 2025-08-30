"A real disaster." US court rules Trump's tariffs on other countries illegal

On August 29, a US federal appeals court ruled that most of US President Donald Trump's tariffs were illegal. The White House has already reacted harshly to this event.
Points of attention
- The Court of Appeals has suspended its decision until October 14, pending a potential appeal by the Trump administration.
- The outcome of this legal battle could have significant implications for the US economy and trade relations with other countries.
What the US Court of Appeals decided
According to the judges, the law that the White House chief of staff cited when introducing his broadest tariffs does not actually give him the authority to impose these fees.
In addition, it is noted that the Court of Appeals has suspended its decision until October 14 to give the Trump team time to appeal to the Supreme Court to overturn the decision.
According to the US president himself, "all tariffs remain in effect."
According to the head of the White House, if this decision is left in force, it will "literally destroy the United States of America."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-