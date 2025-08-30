"A real disaster." US court rules Trump's tariffs on other countries illegal
"A real disaster." US court rules Trump's tariffs on other countries illegal

What the US Court of Appeals decided
Source:  CNBC

On August 29, a US federal appeals court ruled that most of US President Donald Trump's tariffs were illegal. The White House has already reacted harshly to this event.

Points of attention

  • The Court of Appeals has suspended its decision until October 14, pending a potential appeal by the Trump administration.
  • The outcome of this legal battle could have significant implications for the US economy and trade relations with other countries.

What the US Court of Appeals decided

According to the judges, the law that the White House chief of staff cited when introducing his broadest tariffs does not actually give him the authority to impose these fees.

The primary power of Congress to impose taxes, such as tariffs, is vested under the Constitution exclusively in the legislative branch. Tariffs are a primary power of Congress, the court ruled.

In addition, it is noted that the Court of Appeals has suspended its decision until October 14 to give the Trump team time to appeal to the Supreme Court to overturn the decision.

According to the US president himself, "all tariffs remain in effect."

Today, the highly partisan Court of Appeals wrongly ruled that our tariffs should be struck down, but they know that the United States of America will ultimately prevail. If these tariffs ever go away, it will be a disaster for the country.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to the head of the White House, if this decision is left in force, it will "literally destroy the United States of America."

