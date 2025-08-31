Trump is considering a strange new plan for Ukraine and Russia
Trump is tired of peacemaking efforts
Source:  Axios

According to insiders of the Axios publication, US leader Donald Trump is considering temporarily abandoning his efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war - until the parties "become more accommodating."

  • The Trump team accuses official Brussels of Kyiv's lack of willingness to make greater concessions to end the war.
  • The dynamics of the Russian-Ukrainian war negotiation process are shifting, with Trump's team contemplating a 'wait and see' approach.

A senior White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, made a statement on the matter.

According to him, Donald Trump is seriously considering pausing his diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Thus, the head of the White House allegedly wants one or both sides to start demonstrating greater flexibility.

"We'll just sit back and watch. We'll let them fight some more and see what happens," the insider said.

The main problem is that the Trump team is angry about the lack of progress after the meeting between the US president and Russian dictator Putin in Alaska.

Moreover, as it turned out, she accuses official Brussels of Kyiv's unwillingness to make greater concessions to end the war.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that Trump has not lost interest in the negotiation process surrounding the Russian-Ukrainian war.

