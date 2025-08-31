Security guarantees for Ukraine. What the allies have in mind

As journalists have learned, as part of the discussion of security guarantees for Ukraine, the scenario of creating a "no-fly zone" is being considered. According to the "Coalition of the Determined", this will make it possible to gradually restore civil aviation traffic, as well as the patrol mission in the Black Sea.

What is known about the security guarantee plan for Ukraine?

Although it is still being developed, some aspects are already known.

For example, the creation of a "no-fly zone", as well as the formation of a patrol mission in the Black Sea for the safety of commercial shipping.

Kyiv's allies believe that the creation of a "no-fly zone" would allow Ukraine to resume civil aviation operations without unnecessary risks.

The resumption of flights is seen as an extremely important element in order to revive economic life and encourage the return of Ukrainians who decided to go abroad due to the war.

According to insiders, the implementation of this idea should be gradual and begin with the cover of airports in western Ukraine by fighter jets and air defense systems of Western partners.

If this plan is successfully implemented, the mission will gradually cover airports in other regions.