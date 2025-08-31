Ukrainian soldiers cut off Russian "claws" near Dobropillya

As of the evening of August 30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to stop the advance of the Russian occupiers in the Dobropillya area of Donetsk Oblast. In addition, it is noted that some enemy groups have already been cut off from supplies.

How is the situation developing near Dopropille?

An official statement on this matter was made by the spokesman for the Dnipro Regional Administrative Organization, Viktor Tregubov.

The two "claws" that they (the Russians — ed.) are trying to pull there have been cut off. There are still groups of Russians in the landings there, but since they are cut off from the main supply, their main mass, it is more a matter of time — when they will end up there. Share

Photo: deepstatemap

What is important to understand is that on August 11, the DeepState think tank stated that the Russian army had intensified its advance in the Dobropillya direction, in particular, they were trying to gain a foothold near the Dobropillya-Kramatorsk highway.

The Dnipro Special Operations Command made it clear that in this direction the enemy is trying to infiltrate in small groups past the first line of Ukrainian positions.

Already on August 16, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that for the second day in a row, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were advancing in areas near Dobropillya and Pokrovsk.

Later, on the DeepState map, the territory near Dobropillya was marked as liberated from Russian invaders.