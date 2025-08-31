Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack

During the night of August 30-31, the Russian occupiers carried out an air attack on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 142 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Air defense forces managed to successfully neutralize 126 enemy targets.
Points of attention
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine confirmed the downing of 16 attack UAVs and their fragments falling at 6 locations.
- The successful defense operation showcases the resilience and dedication of the Ukrainian soldiers in protecting their skies.
The PPO reports on the results of its work
A new attack by the Russian invaders began around 9:00 p.m. on August 30.
This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea.
Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that 16 attack UAVs were hit at 10 locations, and downed UAVs (fragments) fell at 6 locations.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-