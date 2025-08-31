Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack

During the night of August 30-31, the Russian occupiers carried out an air attack on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 142 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Air defense forces managed to successfully neutralize 126 enemy targets.

The PPO reports on the results of its work

A new attack by the Russian invaders began around 9:00 p.m. on August 30.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 126 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, south, and east of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that 16 attack UAVs were hit at 10 locations, and downed UAVs (fragments) fell at 6 locations.