The AFU revealed Russia's plan for the Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian invaders intend to gain a foothold in the Dnipropetrovsk region in order to cynically announce their presence in yet another region of Ukraine. Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Dnipro operational-strategic grouping of troops, has warned about this.

The Russians will do everything to break into the Dnipropetrovsk region

Viktor Tregubov draws attention to the fact that there is no special strategic meaning for the Russian army to go to the Dnipropetrovsk region.

"There is a clear field and small settlements in the middle of it. There is no agglomeration there, there are no dominant heights there, like in the Donetsk region. Apparently, they need this for political purposes, to declare that they are present in a large number of Ukrainian regions," he explained. Share

Against this background, he recalled cases when Russian invaders tried to hold on in certain settlements of the Dnipropetrovsk region on the border with the Donetsk region.

However, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully push the enemy away from there.

The spokesman for the Dnipro Military District also officially confirmed that enemy troops located near Dobropillya in the Donetsk region are surrounded and being destroyed.