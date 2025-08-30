All of Russia's largest oil companies suffered huge losses

Russian opposition media outlets point out that all the largest oil companies faced a 2-3-fold decline in profits in the first half of 2025. All this is happening against the backdrop of increased attacks by Ukraine on enemy refineries.

A wave of panic has hit Russian oil companies

According to analysts, falling oil prices, a new wave of sanctions and a strengthened ruble have hit Russia's raw materials economy.

Against the backdrop of all these factors, all the largest oil companies have faced a decline in profits by two or even three times.

What is important to understand is that Rosneft, which produces 50% of Russian oil, confirmed a drop in profits from 773 to 245 billion rubles in the first half of 2025.

The company's chairman, Igor Sechin, made a statement on this matter:

OPEC countries actively increased production, which hit world prices, and there was also an increase in the discount on Russian oil due to the complication of EU and US sanctions restrictions.

Moreover, it is indicated that Lukoil lost half of its profit: it amounted to 287 billion rubles compared to 590 billion a year earlier.

According to the latest data, Gazprom Neft's profit decreased by 54%, to 150 billion rubles; Tatneft's — almost tripled, to 54.2 billion rubles, Rusneft's — 3.2 times, to 11.8 billion. Surgutneftegaz became unprofitable in general: minus 452.7 billion rubles in six months.