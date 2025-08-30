All of Russia's largest oil companies suffered huge losses

Russian opposition media outlets point out that all the largest oil companies faced a 2-3-fold decline in profits in the first half of 2025. All this is happening against the backdrop of increased attacks by Ukraine on enemy refineries.
Points of attention
- The oil and gas sector, crucial for Russia's economy, lost over 50% of its net profit, impacting the country's budget and national GDP.
- Analysts attribute the losses to a combination of global market dynamics and geopolitical factors affecting the industry's profitability.
A wave of panic has hit Russian oil companies
According to analysts, falling oil prices, a new wave of sanctions and a strengthened ruble have hit Russia's raw materials economy.
Against the backdrop of all these factors, all the largest oil companies have faced a decline in profits by two or even three times.
What is important to understand is that Rosneft, which produces 50% of Russian oil, confirmed a drop in profits from 773 to 245 billion rubles in the first half of 2025.
The company's chairman, Igor Sechin, made a statement on this matter:
Moreover, it is indicated that Lukoil lost half of its profit: it amounted to 287 billion rubles compared to 590 billion a year earlier.
According to the latest data, Gazprom Neft's profit decreased by 54%, to 150 billion rubles; Tatneft's — almost tripled, to 54.2 billion rubles, Rusneft's — 3.2 times, to 11.8 billion. Surgutneftegaz became unprofitable in general: minus 452.7 billion rubles in six months.
