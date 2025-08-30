All of Russia's largest oil companies suffered huge losses
Category
Economics
Publication date

All of Russia's largest oil companies suffered huge losses

A wave of panic has hit Russian oil companies
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian opposition media outlets point out that all the largest oil companies faced a 2-3-fold decline in profits in the first half of 2025. All this is happening against the backdrop of increased attacks by Ukraine on enemy refineries.

Points of attention

  • The oil and gas sector, crucial for Russia's economy, lost over 50% of its net profit, impacting the country's budget and national GDP.
  • Analysts attribute the losses to a combination of global market dynamics and geopolitical factors affecting the industry's profitability.

A wave of panic has hit Russian oil companies

According to analysts, falling oil prices, a new wave of sanctions and a strengthened ruble have hit Russia's raw materials economy.

Against the backdrop of all these factors, all the largest oil companies have faced a decline in profits by two or even three times.

What is important to understand is that Rosneft, which produces 50% of Russian oil, confirmed a drop in profits from 773 to 245 billion rubles in the first half of 2025.

The company's chairman, Igor Sechin, made a statement on this matter:

OPEC countries actively increased production, which hit world prices, and there was also an increase in the discount on Russian oil due to the complication of EU and US sanctions restrictions.

Moreover, it is indicated that Lukoil lost half of its profit: it amounted to 287 billion rubles compared to 590 billion a year earlier.

According to the latest data, Gazprom Neft's profit decreased by 54%, to 150 billion rubles; Tatneft's — almost tripled, to 54.2 billion rubles, Rusneft's — 3.2 times, to 11.8 billion. Surgutneftegaz became unprofitable in general: minus 452.7 billion rubles in six months.

In general, the oil and gas industry, on which every fourth ruble in the budget and almost 20% of the national GDP depends, lost 50.4% of its net profit.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New sanctions against Russia. What Trump decided
Putin managed to avoid sanctions again
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Army, NATO, sanctions. Zelenskyy outlined key security guarantees for Ukraine
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?