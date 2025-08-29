Army, NATO, sanctions. Zelenskyy outlined key security guarantees for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has named three key blocks of security guarantees for Ukraine. They concern the army, NATO, and sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy outlined key security guarantees for Ukraine

The President of Ukraine said this at a media briefing on August 29.

The first block concerns the army — maintaining the current number of military personnel and providing them with weapons thanks to Ukrainian, European, and American production.

In my opinion, this block consists of financing the number of personnel that we have today. The ability to finance the army in exactly the number that is defending our borders today. Nobody says more, because nobody will give more. But we cannot say less, because we are not going to conduct relevant experiments. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Next up — weapons for this army.

Three tracks that need to be supported and financed. And partners are needed for this. The first track is domestic production: drones, technologies, etc. The second track is European production: air defense, artillery, etc. The third track is PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List — ed.), American weapons.

The second block concerns NATO. It concerns agreements with partners at the leadership level regarding their readiness to support Ukraine in the event of new aggression.

We have always wanted NATO with you. NATO, let's say, they haven't given it yet. And that's why there is a "NATO-like". That's why my approach to this is very clear. If not NATO, then we are told, if not NATO, then in terms of strength, like NATO. That is, in the second track we must understand what the partners are ready for, because this is what the alliance is. That is why I want to discuss this part with the partners next week in Europe.

He added that there were consultations between the general staffs, chiefs of staff, and national security advisors.

In my opinion, we need to urgently involve the leaders to reach an agreement, and only then move on to the military.

The third block is sanctions against Russia and the use of frozen Russian assets to restore the state.

According to Zelensky, there is also a geopolitical part — it is clearly the EU.