Army, NATO, sanctions. Zelenskyy outlined key security guarantees for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has named three key blocks of security guarantees for Ukraine. They concern the army, NATO, and sanctions against Russia.
- President Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining military strength and providing weapons for the army to ensure Ukraine's security.
- Ukraine is seeking support from European and American partners for domestic production of weapons, as well as prioritizing European and American weapons procurement.
Zelenskyy outlined key security guarantees for Ukraine
The President of Ukraine said this at a media briefing on August 29.
The first block concerns the army — maintaining the current number of military personnel and providing them with weapons thanks to Ukrainian, European, and American production.
Next up — weapons for this army.
Three tracks that need to be supported and financed. And partners are needed for this. The first track is domestic production: drones, technologies, etc. The second track is European production: air defense, artillery, etc. The third track is PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List — ed.), American weapons.
The second block concerns NATO. It concerns agreements with partners at the leadership level regarding their readiness to support Ukraine in the event of new aggression.
He added that there were consultations between the general staffs, chiefs of staff, and national security advisors.
In my opinion, we need to urgently involve the leaders to reach an agreement, and only then move on to the military.
The third block is sanctions against Russia and the use of frozen Russian assets to restore the state.
According to Zelensky, there is also a geopolitical part — it is clearly the EU.
