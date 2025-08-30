Russia intensifies disinformation campaign during Zapad-2025 military exercises — Budanov

The Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, stated that a massive information attack is expected during the upcoming Russian-Belarusian exercises "West-2025", the active phase of which starts on September 12.
Budanova stated this during the international forum "Information Warfare: From Resistance to Resilience."
According to him, these military and military-political exercises are aimed at practicing maneuvers in the western direction of the theater of military operations.
Budanov emphasized that with the beginning of the active phase of these exercises, the Baltic countries will come under serious information pressure, which will be accompanied by all kinds of accusations and provocations.
Joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises "West-2025" will be held in Belarus from September 12-16. More than 13,000 servicemen are expected to take part in the maneuvers.
