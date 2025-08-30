Russia intensifies disinformation campaign during Zapad-2025 military exercises — Budanov

The Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, stated that a massive information attack is expected during the upcoming Russian-Belarusian exercises "West-2025", the active phase of which starts on September 12.

Russia is preparing a new information attack on Ukraine and Europe — Budanov

Budanova stated this during the international forum "Information Warfare: From Resistance to Resilience."

From September 12, there will be a crazy wave of information escalation. The leaks will come from absolutely all sides. 90 percent of them will be Russian, 10 percent, unfortunately, others. Hysteria will be rampant. Kirill Budanov Head of the GUR

According to him, these military and military-political exercises are aimed at practicing maneuvers in the western direction of the theater of military operations.

They will play out certain elements of the future war. This is not about Ukraine. Here ... a symbol and a sign for, first of all, European countries, first of all, for the Baltic countries. Share

Budanov emphasized that with the beginning of the active phase of these exercises, the Baltic countries will come under serious information pressure, which will be accompanied by all kinds of accusations and provocations.