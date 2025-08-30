Russia intensifies disinformation campaign during Zapad-2025 military exercises — Budanov
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, stated that a massive information attack is expected during the upcoming Russian-Belarusian exercises "West-2025", the active phase of which starts on September 12.

Points of attention

  • Russia is gearing up to intensify its disinformation campaign during the Zapad-2025 military exercises in collaboration with Belarus.
  • The main goal of the Zapad-2025 exercises is to practice maneuvers in the western direction and simulate future conflict scenarios.
  • The Baltic countries are expected to face significant information pressure and provocations during the exercises, with a focus on targeting Ukraine and Europe.

Russia is preparing a new information attack on Ukraine and Europe — Budanov

Budanova stated this during the international forum "Information Warfare: From Resistance to Resilience."

From September 12, there will be a crazy wave of information escalation. The leaks will come from absolutely all sides. 90 percent of them will be Russian, 10 percent, unfortunately, others. Hysteria will be rampant.

According to him, these military and military-political exercises are aimed at practicing maneuvers in the western direction of the theater of military operations.

They will play out certain elements of the future war. This is not about Ukraine. Here ... a symbol and a sign for, first of all, European countries, first of all, for the Baltic countries.

Budanov emphasized that with the beginning of the active phase of these exercises, the Baltic countries will come under serious information pressure, which will be accompanied by all kinds of accusations and provocations.

Joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises "West-2025" will be held in Belarus from September 12-16. More than 13,000 servicemen are expected to take part in the maneuvers.

