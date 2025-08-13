Belarus threatens to practice the use of nuclear weapons and the Russian "Oreshnik" at joint exercises

Belarus has announced that it wants to practice planning the use of nuclear weapons and the Oreshnik complex during joint exercises with the Russians. The exercises will be held in September 2025.
Points of attention
- Belarus and Russia are set to conduct joint military exercises in September 2025, focusing on the use of nuclear weapons and the Oreshnik complex.
- The Belarusian Defense Minister emphasizes the exercises as a crucial element of strategic deterrence amid perceived threats on western and northern borders.
- Over 13,000 military personnel from both countries are expected to participate in the Zapad-2025 maneuvers.
Belarus and Russia will practice the use of nuclear weapons and "Oreshnik" in military exercises
As stated by Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, the exercises will practice planning the use of nuclear weapons.
The Minister of Defense also said that during the exercises, the Belarusian military, together with the Russians, will work out the issue of using the Oreshnik missile system.
On August 12, it became known that the joint military exercises of Russia and Belarus "West-2025" will be held from September 12 to 16, 2025. It is expected that more than 13 thousand servicemen will participate in the maneuvers.
As reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, the first Russian units have already arrived in Belarus to participate in the exercises.
