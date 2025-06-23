Putin boasted about the serial production of the Oreshnik ballistic missile
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of mass production of the Oreshnik ballistic missile on June 23, speaking to graduates of law enforcement and military schools in the Kremlin.

Points of attention

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin boasts the start of mass production of the Oreshnik ballistic missile, highlighting its effectiveness in combat situations.
  • The modernization of Tu-160M aircraft and supply of Yars complexes to strategic missile forces will significantly enhance Russia's combat capabilities.
  • Putin emphasizes the importance of strengthening security and developing armed forces to ensure Russia's sovereignty and accuses NATO of fueling an arms race.

Putin cynically flaunts “Oreshnik” amid Russia’s deadly attack on Kyiv

"The serial production of the latest medium-range missile complex "Oreshnik", which has proven itself very well in combat conditions, is underway," said the bloody dictator Putin.

Also, according to him, the strategic missile forces will be supplied with Yars complexes, and the aviation will supposedly be replenished with modernized Tu-160Ms this year.

According to Putin, the Russian Federation will "take adequate measures to strengthen security, develop the armed forces," and increase "the combat capabilities of all types and branches of the armed forces."

"Russia will continue to develop its armed forces as a guarantee of sovereignty," the Russian ruler cynically assured.

And he habitually accused NATO of an arms race, falsely assuring the world that he was not going to attack NATO countries,

