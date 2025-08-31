Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team has cynically accused Europe of belligerence, despite the fact that it was Russia that unleashed a full-scale war against Ukraine and refuses to stop it. The Kremlin lies that the EU has prevented a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky from taking place.

The Kremlin continues to spread lies

The permanent Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement on this matter.

He cynically began to claim that the “European war party” was maintaining its main trend.

They are not appeased. This is in stark contrast to the approach, for example, that our President Putin is taking, and also US President Trump, whose efforts to bring the process to a peaceful course are hard to overestimate. And we are grateful to him for these efforts. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

Putin's henchman began to cynically lie that it was Europe that was hindering the process of ending the war.

The Europeans are hindering these efforts, the Europeans are putting obstacles in the way, the Europeans are in every way condescending and encouraging the Kiev regime to pursue the absolutely absurd line of intransigence, — Peskov lies publicly. Share

Despite the fact that Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly stated his readiness for negotiations with the Russian Federation at the highest level and even sought this, the Kremlin spokesman accused Ukraine of unwillingness to end the war through diplomatic methods.