Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team has cynically accused Europe of belligerence, despite the fact that it was Russia that unleashed a full-scale war against Ukraine and refuses to stop it. The Kremlin lies that the EU has prevented a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky from taking place.
Points of attention
- Putin's regime uses cynical tactics to shift blame and portray themselves as peacekeepers, while in reality, they are the instigators of the ongoing conflict.
- The international community must remain vigilant against Russian misinformation and propaganda, and support efforts for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.
The Kremlin continues to spread lies
The permanent Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement on this matter.
He cynically began to claim that the “European war party” was maintaining its main trend.
Putin's henchman began to cynically lie that it was Europe that was hindering the process of ending the war.
Despite the fact that Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly stated his readiness for negotiations with the Russian Federation at the highest level and even sought this, the Kremlin spokesman accused Ukraine of unwillingness to end the war through diplomatic methods.
