Aviation expert named the key advantage of the Flamingo missile
Publication date

Source:  NV

Analyst and aviation expert Konstantin Kryvolap predicts that in the future Ukraine has every chance of becoming an innovative hub in the development of hybrid aviation, when the capabilities of combat aircraft, drones, and long-range missiles will be combined. It's just that now we can boast a new trump card - the Flamingo missile.

Points of attention

  • Analyst Kryvolap highlights the importance of rapid deployment of the Flamingo missile in military operations and foresees advancements with other Ukrainian missile technologies like the 'Neptune'.
  • The insights provided shed light on the innovative advancements in the Ukrainian aviation sector, positioning the country as a key player in future hybrid aviation technologies.

According to the expert, as of today, our country really has the potential to become a leader in hybrid aviation.

It is about combining the capabilities of aviation, unmanned systems, missile weapons, and artificial intelligence.

In addition, Konstantin Kryvolap commented on the available data on the new Ukrainian cruise missile "Flamingo".

The analyst frankly admitted: he is only interested in one thing — how quickly this missile will be used in military operations.

He drew attention to the fact that this missile does not follow the same program as the developments of Ukroboronprom, where all enterprises are well-known.

Even at all the enterprises there were defeats. Somewhere there were failures in logistics, somewhere there were failures in supply... But, this missile follows a different algorithm, and the Russians know very little about it. And this is the key to the success of this missile. But I am sure that ballistics will appear, and the long "Neptune" will show itself, — predicts Kryvolap.

