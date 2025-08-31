Aviation expert named the key advantage of the Flamingo missile

Analyst and aviation expert Konstantin Kryvolap predicts that in the future Ukraine has every chance of becoming an innovative hub in the development of hybrid aviation, when the capabilities of combat aircraft, drones, and long-range missiles will be combined. It's just that now we can boast a new trump card - the Flamingo missile.

The Flamingo missile is Ukraine's new powerful trump card

According to the expert, as of today, our country really has the potential to become a leader in hybrid aviation.

It is about combining the capabilities of aviation, unmanned systems, missile weapons, and artificial intelligence.

In addition, Konstantin Kryvolap commented on the available data on the new Ukrainian cruise missile "Flamingo".

The analyst frankly admitted: he is only interested in one thing — how quickly this missile will be used in military operations.

He drew attention to the fact that this missile does not follow the same program as the developments of Ukroboronprom, where all enterprises are well-known.