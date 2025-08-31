Chemical plant warehouses are burning near Moscow, and in Sochi there is a traffic collapse

On August 31, warehouses near Moscow, in Balashikha, Russia, caught fire, the area of the fire is 4 thousand square kilometers. Moreover, the Sochi airport, located in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, collapsed after an attack by Ukrainian drones. According to the latest data, more than 50 flights were delayed.

What's happening in Russia on August 31

According to opposition Russian media, the area of the fire in Balashikha, Russia, is 4,000 sq. m.

In addition, it is noted that Mi-8 and Ka-32 helicopters are participating in the extinguishing.

The premises belong to the Balashikha Experimental Chemical Plant, as well as the TDK company, which sells household chemicals.

Firefighters are still unable to extinguish the fire in a warehouse in Balashikha. According to eyewitnesses, the flames have spread to neighboring houses. Share

It is also indicated that the problems at Sochi airport began on the night of August 30, when the Krasnodar Territory and neighboring Adygea came under a powerful drone attack.

In the wake of recent events, the airport abruptly stopped accepting and departing flights, leaving thousands of people stranded there.