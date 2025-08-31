Against the backdrop of recent events on the international political arena, German politicians have come to the conclusion that they will no longer even discuss the possibility of sending their troops to Ukraine. They believe it is right to concentrate on directly strengthening the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Germany changed its approach again

According to anonymous sources, the mood among the German authorities has improved after the latest meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and President Donald Trump in Washington.

Moreover, official Berlin even began to reconsider agreeing to send its troops into Ukraine.

However, it recently became known that the situation has changed dramatically.

As of today, Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil are convinced that the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine is no longer an option.

According to insiders, Germany is determined to play a key role, primarily in financial and military support for Ukraine.

In light of recent events, it was decided to conclude discussions on Germany's peacekeeping mandate.

Anonymous sources point out that Berlin intends to take over part of the payments to the fighters after a possible ceasefire, as well as continue training Ukrainian military personnel.

Moreover, Germany is determined to help develop Ukraine's military-industrial complex.