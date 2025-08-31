What's happening at the front — Syrsky's report

On August 31, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he had heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the development of the situation on the battlefield.

According to the head of state, the focus is primarily on the Pokrovsky direction, because it is there that the Russian army concentrates its greatest efforts and suffers colossal losses.

Syrsky informed Zelensky that in total, in just 8 months of 2025, the enemy lost more than 290,000 of its soldiers killed and seriously wounded along the front.

They suffered the greatest losses precisely in the Donetsk region, without realizing any of their strategic objectives. Our stabilization measures are currently underway on some sections of the front. I am grateful to each unit that ensures the replenishment of the "exchange fund" for Ukraine, every week there are corresponding results. Thank you! Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, a detailed analysis of the fighting in the Zaporizhia direction, as well as the enemy's plans, was carried out.

Also in the focus of Syrsky and Zelensky is the situation in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

According to the Ukrainian leader, our soldiers have also planned new deep strikes.