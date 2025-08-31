What's happening at the front — Syrsky's report

On August 31, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he had heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the development of the situation on the battlefield.
Points of attention
- New deep strikes are planned by the Ukrainian Army, with successful stabilization measures in progress along some sections of the front.
- Detailed analysis of fighting in various directions and strategic planning are being carried out by Syrsky and Zelenskyy, with recognition of key regiments and brigades for their efforts.
Syrsky reported to Zelensky about the situation on the front
According to the head of state, the focus is primarily on the Pokrovsky direction, because it is there that the Russian army concentrates its greatest efforts and suffers colossal losses.
Syrsky informed Zelensky that in total, in just 8 months of 2025, the enemy lost more than 290,000 of its soldiers killed and seriously wounded along the front.
In addition, a detailed analysis of the fighting in the Zaporizhia direction, as well as the enemy's plans, was carried out.
Also in the focus of Syrsky and Zelensky is the situation in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions.
According to the Ukrainian leader, our soldiers have also planned new deep strikes.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-