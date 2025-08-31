What's happening at the front — Syrsky's report
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Syrsky reported to Zelensky about the situation on the front
On August 31, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he had heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the development of the situation on the battlefield.

Points of attention

  • New deep strikes are planned by the Ukrainian Army, with successful stabilization measures in progress along some sections of the front.
  • Detailed analysis of fighting in various directions and strategic planning are being carried out by Syrsky and Zelenskyy, with recognition of key regiments and brigades for their efforts.

According to the head of state, the focus is primarily on the Pokrovsky direction, because it is there that the Russian army concentrates its greatest efforts and suffers colossal losses.

Syrsky informed Zelensky that in total, in just 8 months of 2025, the enemy lost more than 290,000 of its soldiers killed and seriously wounded along the front.

They suffered the greatest losses precisely in the Donetsk region, without realizing any of their strategic objectives. Our stabilization measures are currently underway on some sections of the front. I am grateful to each unit that ensures the replenishment of the "exchange fund" for Ukraine, every week there are corresponding results. Thank you!

In addition, a detailed analysis of the fighting in the Zaporizhia direction, as well as the enemy's plans, was carried out.

Also in the focus of Syrsky and Zelensky is the situation in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

According to the Ukrainian leader, our soldiers have also planned new deep strikes.

According to the results of the fighting this week, I will note the 1st, 33rd, 225th and 425th assault regiments, the 79th and 82nd airborne assault brigades, the 92nd separate assault brigade, the 414th separate unmanned systems brigade, the 14th operational brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine and the SSO units. Thank you all, soldiers! Glory to Ukraine!

