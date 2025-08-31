The General Staff of the AFU announced the total failure of the new offensive of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine responded to the report of the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces on the “results of the spring-summer campaign of 2025”. As it turned out, Moscow is once again trying to wishful thinking and is publishing outright lies. Ukrainian soldiers emphasize: the last “seasonal” offensive campaign of the Russians ended in virtually nothing.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces have made significant progress in reclaiming territories, with confirmed victories in Kindrativka and Andriivka among other successes.
  • The total losses of over 291 thousand Russian soldiers killed and wounded in 2025 underscore the intense conflict and challenges faced by both sides in the ongoing military confrontation.

Although Gerasimov traditionally made loud statements about the "victories" of the Russian army at the front, the truth is that enemy troops did not gain full control over any major city.

Instead, since the beginning of the year, in senseless battles in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions, the Russians have lost almost 210,000 of their soldiers killed and wounded, and 2,174 armored combat vehicles, 1,201 tanks, 7,303 artillery systems, and 157 multiple launch rocket systems have been destroyed or damaged.

In addition, it is indicated that Gerasimov's loud statements about "security zones" in Sumy and Kharkiv regions are just shameful attempts to hide the failures of operations in the indicated regions.

Over the past year, in the Kursk operational zone alone, Ukrainian fighters eliminated 19,080 Russian invaders, and over 25,000 were wounded.

What is important to understand is that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are currently conducting active operations in the Sumy region, where Kindrativka and Andriivka have already been liberated.

The figures provided by the occupiers regarding the captured territories and settlements are significantly overstated. At the same time, the 100% confirmed result achieved by the Russians since the beginning of 2025 is their total losses of over 291 thousand soldiers killed and wounded, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes.

