The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine responded to the report of the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces on the “results of the spring-summer campaign of 2025”. As it turned out, Moscow is once again trying to wishful thinking and is publishing outright lies. Ukrainian soldiers emphasize: the last “seasonal” offensive campaign of the Russians ended in virtually nothing.

The General Staff analyzed the “successes” of the Russians at the front

Although Gerasimov traditionally made loud statements about the "victories" of the Russian army at the front, the truth is that enemy troops did not gain full control over any major city.

Instead, since the beginning of the year, in senseless battles in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions, the Russians have lost almost 210,000 of their soldiers killed and wounded, and 2,174 armored combat vehicles, 1,201 tanks, 7,303 artillery systems, and 157 multiple launch rocket systems have been destroyed or damaged.

In addition, it is indicated that Gerasimov's loud statements about "security zones" in Sumy and Kharkiv regions are just shameful attempts to hide the failures of operations in the indicated regions.

Over the past year, in the Kursk operational zone alone, Ukrainian fighters eliminated 19,080 Russian invaders, and over 25,000 were wounded.

What is important to understand is that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are currently conducting active operations in the Sumy region, where Kindrativka and Andriivka have already been liberated.