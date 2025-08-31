Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó cynically stated that his country would not agree to the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.
Points of attention
- The proposed exclusion of Hungary from initial negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership reflects the complex dynamics and differing perspectives within the EU, with potential for shifts in approach depending on Hungary's future actions.
- The visit of key European leaders to Moldova underscores the significance of ongoing discussions on EU expansion and highlights the intricate diplomatic landscape shaping the region's future relationships.
Hungary still blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU
The Hungarian Foreign Minister made a statement on this matter after an informal meeting of EU ministers in Copenhagen.
He began to cynically assure that Viktor Orban's team would not allow "Ukraine to be pushed into the EU."
A Hungarian diplomat shamelessly lies that this will destroy Hungarian farmers, Hungarian food security, and "allow the Ukrainian mafia to infiltrate Hungary."
What is important to understand is that Lithuania is calling on EU members to take "decisive measures" to make Ukraine's application for EU membership "real and irreversible."
Official Vilnius proposes starting with Ukraine and Moldova at a technical level without Hungary, if the 26 member states agree.
In addition, it is indicated that formal approval may be granted later if Hungary changes its approach or government.
