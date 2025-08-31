Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó cynically stated that his country would not agree to the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Hungary still blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU

The Hungarian Foreign Minister made a statement on this matter after an informal meeting of EU ministers in Copenhagen.

He began to cynically assure that Viktor Orban's team would not allow "Ukraine to be pushed into the EU."

A Hungarian diplomat shamelessly lies that this will destroy Hungarian farmers, Hungarian food security, and "allow the Ukrainian mafia to infiltrate Hungary."

That is why we will not allow the substantive part of the accession negotiations, that is, the specific chapters of the negotiations, to be opened," Szijjártó added.

What is important to understand is that Lithuania is calling on EU members to take "decisive measures" to make Ukraine's application for EU membership "real and irreversible."

Official Vilnius proposes starting with Ukraine and Moldova at a technical level without Hungary, if the 26 member states agree.

In addition, it is indicated that formal approval may be granted later if Hungary changes its approach or government.