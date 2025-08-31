"We will not allow it." Hungary publicly challenged Ukraine
Source:  Index

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó cynically stated that his country would not agree to the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Points of attention

  • The proposed exclusion of Hungary from initial negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership reflects the complex dynamics and differing perspectives within the EU, with potential for shifts in approach depending on Hungary's future actions.
  • The visit of key European leaders to Moldova underscores the significance of ongoing discussions on EU expansion and highlights the intricate diplomatic landscape shaping the region's future relationships.

Hungary still blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU

The Hungarian Foreign Minister made a statement on this matter after an informal meeting of EU ministers in Copenhagen.

He began to cynically assure that Viktor Orban's team would not allow "Ukraine to be pushed into the EU."

A Hungarian diplomat shamelessly lies that this will destroy Hungarian farmers, Hungarian food security, and "allow the Ukrainian mafia to infiltrate Hungary."

That is why we will not allow the substantive part of the accession negotiations, that is, the specific chapters of the negotiations, to be opened," Szijjártó added.

What is important to understand is that Lithuania is calling on EU members to take "decisive measures" to make Ukraine's application for EU membership "real and irreversible."

Official Vilnius proposes starting with Ukraine and Moldova at a technical level without Hungary, if the 26 member states agree.

In addition, it is indicated that formal approval may be granted later if Hungary changes its approach or government.

On the eve of the visit of the leaders of France, Germany, and Poland to Moldova, a number of diplomats expressed doubts about the separation of Chisinau and Kyiv during the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on membership in the European Union.

