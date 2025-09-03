The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Merz criticized von der Leyen's statement

German leader Friedrich Merz expressed his indignation after the statement of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen about military security guarantees for Ukraine. First of all, the issue was the deployment of a foreign contingent.

Merz voiced his position

The German Chancellor drew attention to the fact that official Brussels is not responsible for decisions regarding military support for Ukraine.

He reiterated once again that there are no specific plans to deploy troops in Ukraine — "at least in Germany."

According to Friedrich Merz, a decision on long-term security guarantees can only be made after a truce or peace agreement is concluded.

Even so, the German Chancellor reportedly had "significant reservations" about the deployment of German troops and reiterated that this must be approved by the German parliament.

According to Merz, the introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine will also depend on the type of agreement concluded with the aggressor country, the Russian Federation.

There are still many, many obstacles to overcome, perhaps over a fairly long period of time. Friedrich Merz Chancellor of Germany

It is worth noting that this statement actually duplicates the position of German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius.