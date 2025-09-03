Trump "learned interesting things" about Putin — what's next?
Trump "learned interesting things" about Putin — what's next?

The White House
US President Donald Trump said he recently “learned some interesting things” about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and he promised that the public would soon learn more.

Points of attention

  • Media speculation around the consequences of the lack of progress between Putin and Ukrainian President Zelensky lingers, with Trump closely watching the situation.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron suggests that Trump may have to respond to Putin's behavior by September if no progress is made, highlighting the delicate US-Russia relations.

American journalists asked the head of the White House whether he had spoken with the Russian dictator last week.

No, I didn't. I learned some interesting things, I think you'll learn everything in the next few days.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Against this background, media representatives asked the American leader about the possible consequences of the lack of progress regarding the meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As Trump noted, he intends to monitor further developments:

"We'll see what they do and see what happens. I'm watching very closely. Last week they lost 7,000 soldiers between the two countries for no reason. I want this to end," the US president said.

In addition, Donald Trump once again made no secret of his disappointment with Putin's behavior and announced "certain actions."

According to French leader Emmanuel Macron, if no progress is made on this issue by September, the head of the White House will have to respond to this behavior of the Russian dictator.

