Trump "learned interesting things" about Putin — what's next?

US President Donald Trump said he recently “learned some interesting things” about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and he promised that the public would soon learn more.
Points of attention
- Media speculation around the consequences of the lack of progress between Putin and Ukrainian President Zelensky lingers, with Trump closely watching the situation.
- French President Emmanuel Macron suggests that Trump may have to respond to Putin's behavior by September if no progress is made, highlighting the delicate US-Russia relations.
Trump's new statement about Putin - what is known
American journalists asked the head of the White House whether he had spoken with the Russian dictator last week.
Against this background, media representatives asked the American leader about the possible consequences of the lack of progress regarding the meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
As Trump noted, he intends to monitor further developments:
In addition, Donald Trump once again made no secret of his disappointment with Putin's behavior and announced "certain actions."
According to French leader Emmanuel Macron, if no progress is made on this issue by September, the head of the White House will have to respond to this behavior of the Russian dictator.
