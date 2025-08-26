According to US President Donald Trump, during his last meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he discussed the issue of nuclear disarmament. The US President began to assure that the aggressor country is ready for such a step.

Trump-Putin talks: new unexpected details

The American leader revealed new details while speaking to reporters at the White House.

Trump began to claim that nuclear disarmament was one of the main areas of his negotiations with the Russian dictator:

One of the things we're trying to do with Russia and China is denuclearization. It's very important. I've discussed it with Putin, and not only that. I think denuclearization is a very, very big game. But Russia is ready for it, and I think China will be ready too. Donald Trump President of the United States

As the head of the White House noted, he is determined to do everything possible to stop the spread of nuclear weapons.

"We must stop nuclear weapons," the American leader concluded. Share

What is important to understand is that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin never once mentioned the potential abandonment of nuclear weapons after his talks with Trump.