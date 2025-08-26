According to US President Donald Trump, during his last meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he discussed the issue of nuclear disarmament. The US President began to assure that the aggressor country is ready for such a step.
Points of attention
- Though Trump is determined to pursue denuclearization, Putin has not publicly mentioned abandoning nuclear weapons after their talks.
- The statement by Trump sheds light on the complex dynamics of international relations and efforts towards global nuclear disarmament.
Trump-Putin talks: new unexpected details
The American leader revealed new details while speaking to reporters at the White House.
Trump began to claim that nuclear disarmament was one of the main areas of his negotiations with the Russian dictator:
As the head of the White House noted, he is determined to do everything possible to stop the spread of nuclear weapons.
What is important to understand is that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin never once mentioned the potential abandonment of nuclear weapons after his talks with Trump.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-