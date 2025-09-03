Trump accuses Putin, Xi and Kim Jong-un of conspiring against the US

American leader Donald Trump has begun claiming that Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, is "plotting" against the United States.

Trump outraged by Putin, Xi and Kim Jong-un meeting

The head of the White House published a new statement on his social network Truth Social.

Donald Trump decided to respond to events in China, where Xi hosted world leaders at the largest parade in history to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.

The US President wondered whether the Chinese leader would express gratitude to America in his speech before the parade for the "significant support" they provided to China during World War II.

Please convey my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un as you plot against the United States of America. Donald Trump President of the United States

Against this backdrop, the White House chief ironically wished Xi "and the wonderful Chinese people a wonderful and unforgettable day of celebration."