Trump accuses Putin, Xi and Kim Jong-un of conspiring against the US
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump accuses Putin, Xi and Kim Jong-un of conspiring against the US

Donald Trump
Trump outraged by Putin, Xi and Kim Jong-un meeting
Читати українською

American leader Donald Trump has begun claiming that Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, is "plotting" against the United States.

Points of attention

  • White House chief sarcastically wishes Xi and the Chinese people a wonderful celebration day amidst the accusations and tensions.
  • Stay updated on the evolving situation as Trump continues to voice his concerns over the alleged conspiracy by Putin, Xi, and Kim Jong-un against the United States.

Trump outraged by Putin, Xi and Kim Jong-un meeting

The head of the White House published a new statement on his social network Truth Social.

Donald Trump decided to respond to events in China, where Xi hosted world leaders at the largest parade in history to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.

The US President wondered whether the Chinese leader would express gratitude to America in his speech before the parade for the "significant support" they provided to China during World War II.

Please convey my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un as you plot against the United States of America.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Photo: screenshot

Against this backdrop, the White House chief ironically wished Xi "and the wonderful Chinese people a wonderful and unforgettable day of celebration."

Moreover, Donald Trump once again expressed his disappointment with Russian dictator Putin and announced "certain actions."

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Russia is ready." Trump makes new statement on Putin's plans
Trump-Putin talks: new unexpected details
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump is considering a strange new plan for Ukraine and Russia
Trump is tired of peacemaking efforts
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"I'm very disappointed." Trump is furious about Putin's behavior
Trump vows to continue peace efforts

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?