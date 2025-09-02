"I'm very disappointed." Trump is furious about Putin's behavior
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump has once again expressed his disappointment with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, adding that he will not give up trying to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Trump reiterates his commitment to helping people live and puts emphasis on the duty to intervene and bring peace to the region.
  • This situation underscores the strained relationship between Trump and Putin, with Trump emphasizing that saving lives is the priority over geopolitical interests.

Trump vows to continue peace efforts

The head of the White House made a new statement on this matter in a conversation with the host of Salem Radio.

I am very disappointed in him (Putin — ed.). Thousands of people are dying. It's not Americans who are dying, it's Russians, Ukrainians — thousands of them. This is a senseless war that would never have started if I were president, and it worries me even more because the election was completely rigged, and it's a disgrace. We'll see what happens, but I am very disappointed in President Putin. I can say that, and we will do something to help people live.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to the American leader, this is not about helping Ukraine, but about saving human lives.

He reiterated that 7,000 people are dying every week — not only military personnel, but also civilians.

And if I can help stop it, I have a duty to do so," Trump concluded.

