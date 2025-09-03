"This is a serious matter." Trump responded for the first time to rumors about his death

US leader Donald Trump has openly admitted that he is surprised by rumors about his own death that have been actively spreading on social media in recent days. He cannot explain where they even came from.

Trump outraged after series of rumors about his death

Journalists asked the head of the White House whether he had seen the reports of his death over the weekend, and he replied "no."

Despite this, Trump admitted that he had heard some rumors about his health:

I heard it was all nonsense. But last week I had a bunch of press conferences. They were all successful, everything went really well, like everything was going really well, and then I didn't do anything for two days, and they said, "There must be something wrong with him." Donald Trump President of the United States

The American leader recalled that during the specified period he gave a long interview, participated in "numerous shows" and published posts on Truth Social.

"I was very active over the weekend...I didn't hear about it. It's a pretty serious matter," Donald Trump stressed. Share

The US president once again called it "fake news" and noted that it shows why "the media has so little trust."