"This is a serious matter." Trump responded for the first time to rumors about his death
Category
Politics
Publication date

"This is a serious matter." Trump responded for the first time to rumors about his death

The White House
Trump outraged after series of rumors about his death
Читати українською

US leader Donald Trump has openly admitted that he is surprised by rumors about his own death that have been actively spreading on social media in recent days. He cannot explain where they even came from.

Points of attention

  • The incident sheds light on the prevalence of misinformation on social media platforms and the challenges faced by public figures in dispelling false narratives about their lives.
  • The episode serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying information and the responsibility of both individuals and media outlets in combating the dissemination of false rumors.

Trump outraged after series of rumors about his death

Journalists asked the head of the White House whether he had seen the reports of his death over the weekend, and he replied "no."

Despite this, Trump admitted that he had heard some rumors about his health:

I heard it was all nonsense. But last week I had a bunch of press conferences. They were all successful, everything went really well, like everything was going really well, and then I didn't do anything for two days, and they said, "There must be something wrong with him."

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The American leader recalled that during the specified period he gave a long interview, participated in "numerous shows" and published posts on Truth Social.

"I was very active over the weekend...I didn't hear about it. It's a pretty serious matter," Donald Trump stressed.

The US president once again called it "fake news" and noted that it shows why "the media has so little trust."

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Bad news." NATO Secretary General acknowledges problem in Ukraine talks
Rutte spoke about the work of Ukraine's allies
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump accuses Putin, Xi and Kim Jong-un of conspiring against the US
Donald Trump
Trump outraged by Putin, Xi and Kim Jong-un meeting
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump "learned interesting things" about Putin — what's next?
The White House
Trump's new statement about Putin - what is knownwa

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?