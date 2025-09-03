"This is a serious matter." Trump responded for the first time to rumors about his death

US leader Donald Trump has openly admitted that he is surprised by rumors about his own death that have been actively spreading on social media in recent days. He cannot explain where they even came from.
Points of attention
- The incident sheds light on the prevalence of misinformation on social media platforms and the challenges faced by public figures in dispelling false narratives about their lives.
- The episode serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying information and the responsibility of both individuals and media outlets in combating the dissemination of false rumors.
Trump outraged after series of rumors about his death
Journalists asked the head of the White House whether he had seen the reports of his death over the weekend, and he replied "no."
Despite this, Trump admitted that he had heard some rumors about his health:
The American leader recalled that during the specified period he gave a long interview, participated in "numerous shows" and published posts on Truth Social.
The US president once again called it "fake news" and noted that it shows why "the media has so little trust."
