Court orders Trump to spend billions on international aid
Trump should provide international aid
Source:  Bloomberg

A federal appeals court in the District of Columbia has ordered the administration of US President Donald Trump to spend billions of dollars on international aid. The chief judge noted that the White House has so far failed to provide any justification for departing from the fundamental principle "that Congressional appropriations must be carried out."

  • If the State Department and USAID fail to present a plan for utilizing the approved $30 billion, approximately $12 billion may be canceled within a month, emphasizing the critical need for compliance with federal laws and appropriations.
  • Federal Judge Amir Ali underscores the necessity for the Trump administration to comply with Congressional appropriations, emphasizing the legal obligation to carry out international aid programs as mandated by law.

Two out of three judges voted for this decision.

De facto, it means that Donald Trump's team no longer has the right to refuse funding that Congress has approved for aid programs around the world.

The Justice Department has already announced its intention to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case urgently and suspend the injunction issued by a federal judge in Washington.

As journalists managed to find out, about $12 billion out of $30 billion will be canceled within a month if the State Department and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) do not at least present a plan for their use.

Federal Judge Amir Ali draws attention to the fact that Trump's refusal to direct funds to international aid is contrary to US law regulating the activities of federal agencies.

The administration (Trump — ed.) has not provided any justification for departing from the fundamental principle that Congressional appropriations must be carried out,” the judge emphasized.

