Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth accused the previous US administration of insufficient efforts to ensure American leadership in the world and stated that President Trump has instructed the Department of Defense to renew deterrence against China, Russia, and others.

The US will resume deterrence against China and Russia

Hegset said this on September 3 on Fox News.

Unfortunately, the weakness of the previous administration brought Russia and China closer together. It was a terrible display of a lack of American leadership and a lack of American power. Pete Hegset Head of the Pentagon

He noted that this is seen all over the world and the parade in China was a vivid manifestation of this.

And that's why President Trump has tasked us, the Department of Defense, with being prepared to rebuild our military in a historic way, to rebuild our warrior spirit, and to renew deterrence. Share

At the same time, he noted that the United States does not seek conflict, as it has made clear to China, Russia, and others.

But increasing combat readiness, he said, helps prevent conflicts and guarantee the safety of the American people.

The Pentagon chief also noted that the demonstration of military parades is a normal phenomenon. At the same time, he expressed hope that this will not lead to actual escalation.

Hegseth stressed that his department's mission is to maintain U.S. military superiority in space, in the sky, at sea, under water, and with long-range weapons. But at the same time, he said, the United States will develop cooperation, including with China.