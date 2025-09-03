Trump instructs Pentagon to renew deterrence against China and Russia — what does this mean
Trump instructs Pentagon to renew deterrence against China and Russia — what does this mean

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth accused the previous US administration of insufficient efforts to ensure American leadership in the world and stated that President Trump has instructed the Department of Defense to renew deterrence against China, Russia, and others.

Points of attention

  • President Trump has directed the Department of Defense to renew deterrence against China, Russia, and other countries to ensure US security.
  • Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth criticizes the previous administration for inadequately prioritizing American leadership and security on the world stage.
  • By increasing combat readiness, the United States aims to prevent conflicts and safeguard the safety of the American people without actively seeking conflict.

The US will resume deterrence against China and Russia

Hegset said this on September 3 on Fox News.

Unfortunately, the weakness of the previous administration brought Russia and China closer together. It was a terrible display of a lack of American leadership and a lack of American power.

Pete Hegset

Pete Hegset

Head of the Pentagon

He noted that this is seen all over the world and the parade in China was a vivid manifestation of this.

And that's why President Trump has tasked us, the Department of Defense, with being prepared to rebuild our military in a historic way, to rebuild our warrior spirit, and to renew deterrence.

At the same time, he noted that the United States does not seek conflict, as it has made clear to China, Russia, and others.

But increasing combat readiness, he said, helps prevent conflicts and guarantee the safety of the American people.

The Pentagon chief also noted that the demonstration of military parades is a normal phenomenon. At the same time, he expressed hope that this will not lead to actual escalation.

Hegseth stressed that his department's mission is to maintain U.S. military superiority in space, in the sky, at sea, under water, and with long-range weapons. But at the same time, he said, the United States will develop cooperation, including with China.

So we will maintain a strategic advantage. President Trump has a great relationship with President Xi, and we are leveraging that, hoping to find ways to work together.

