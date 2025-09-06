"He can come to Kyiv." Zelenskyy publicly addressed Putin

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected an “invitation” from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to come to Moscow for talks, instead suggesting he fly to Kyiv.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy's stance showcases his commitment to prioritizing the safety and integrity of Ukraine amidst escalating tensions with Russia.
- The dynamics between Zelenskyy and Putin highlight the complexities of diplomatic relations and the challenges of seeking peaceful resolutions in times of conflict.
Zelenskyy is ready to receive Putin in Kyiv
The head of state clearly explained why he is not going to fly to Moscow for peace talks with the Russian dictator:
As the head of state noted, the Russian dictator's proposal actually looks like a way to postpone a real meeting.
What is important to understand is that Putin has been assuring for a long time that he is ready for negotiations with Volodymyr Zelensky, but refuses to organize them in a neutral country.
Moreover, he cynically added that he did not see "great meaning" in this meeting, because, he said, it was impossible to reach an agreement with Ukraine.
