Territorial concessions by Ukraine will only lead to Putin using the captured territories as a springboard for an attack on Europe if it cannot become strong.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy warns that territorial concessions by Ukraine could result in Putin using the captured territories as a springboard for attacking Europe.
- The strength of Europe is a key factor in deterring Russian aggression, with a strong Europe being capable of preventing potential attacks.
- Technological advancements in missile development highlight the urgency of the situation, with Ukraine already possessing missiles with a range of 3,000 kilometers.
Putin will use Ukraine as a springboard to attack Europe — Zelenskyy
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Head of State drew attention to the opinion of some media outlets, which noted that if the Armed Forces of Ukraine withdraw from the eastern regions of the country, peace will be restored.
Zelenskyy recalled that Putin invaded Crimea (in 2014, — ed.) to make it a bridgehead and surround the south of our country, that is, to prepare for another offensive.
According to Zelenskyy, if Putin succeeded in his original plan to take over all of Ukraine, he would use it as a springboard to invade Europe. Whether the Russian dictator succeeds or not depends on how strong Europe is.
If Europe is strong, he will probably do nothing, but if it is weak, then it will suffer from Russia's actions.
The President of Ukraine also recalled that the distance between Moscow and Paris is less than 3,000 kilometers, and the missiles that Russia uses to attack Ukraine have a range of 2,500 kilometers.
According to him, Ukraine already has missiles with a range of 3,000 kilometers, meaning the war is stimulating technological development "in our country, in Europe, but also in Russia."
He reminded that it is the fate of Ukraine that will determine where this eastern border will lie. If the country does not stand its ground, this border will lie through Poland, or even Germany.
Europe was once divided like this. The eastern border of West Germany was the border of the Western world. Today, it all depends on us. How far will we allow Russian ambitions to run wild?
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-