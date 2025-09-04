Putin plans to use Ukraine as a springboard for an attack on Europe — Zelenskyy

Territorial concessions by Ukraine will only lead to Putin using the captured territories as a springboard for an attack on Europe if it cannot become strong.

Putin will use Ukraine as a springboard to attack Europe — Zelenskyy

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State drew attention to the opinion of some media outlets, which noted that if the Armed Forces of Ukraine withdraw from the eastern regions of the country, peace will be restored.

Zelenskyy recalled that Putin invaded Crimea (in 2014, — ed.) to make it a bridgehead and surround the south of our country, that is, to prepare for another offensive.

In 2014, he (Putin. — ed.) invaded part of the eastern part of our country to use it as a springboard for the complete occupation of these regions. If tomorrow we somehow leave Donbas, which will not happen, we will open up an unprotected space for Putin near the city of Kharkiv, with a population of one and a half million. He will also seize the industrial center of Dnipro, and this will open up new opportunities for him. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to Zelenskyy, if Putin succeeded in his original plan to take over all of Ukraine, he would use it as a springboard to invade Europe. Whether the Russian dictator succeeds or not depends on how strong Europe is.

If Europe is strong, he will probably do nothing, but if it is weak, then it will suffer from Russia's actions.

The President of Ukraine also recalled that the distance between Moscow and Paris is less than 3,000 kilometers, and the missiles that Russia uses to attack Ukraine have a range of 2,500 kilometers.

According to him, Ukraine already has missiles with a range of 3,000 kilometers, meaning the war is stimulating technological development "in our country, in Europe, but also in Russia."

Thanks to this technological progress, there are no more "long-distance wars." Believe me, in two years the Russians will have many missiles with a range of 5,000 kilometers. The sea will not protect anyone, the ocean will not protect anyone. In this context, the weapons that Russia uses today are not so different from nuclear carriers. Share

He reminded that it is the fate of Ukraine that will determine where this eastern border will lie. If the country does not stand its ground, this border will lie through Poland, or even Germany.