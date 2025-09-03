"Ukraine will not give its territories to Russia". Zelenskyy caught Putin in a lie

Ukraine will not give up its territories to the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin. If he goes further, he will have to "lay down" millions of Russian soldiers.

Zelenskyy caught Putin off guard with a geopolitical lie

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this at a press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Zelenskyy noted that no one trusts Putin.

For some it is just a territory, but for us it is our life, our history, our Constitution. These are homes, these are families, these are many, many aspects that are very sensitive for Ukraine. Those who lived and those who now left their homes because of the bombing, because of the occupation, they would like to return. Yes, maybe it is unrealistic now, but they will return. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to him, there is no single or reasonable approach to exchanging territories.

If you don't trust this person, if this person has already partially occupied you, if you understand all aspects of a full-scale war, that is, even if you leave, if someone supports this crazy idea there, who can give you guarantees then that Putin will not continue? No one can give guarantees.

He emphasized that Putin has lied many times, so we cannot trust him and give him territories.

This is a very powerful part of our defense line. He has already lost a lot of soldiers there. More than 100 thousand soldiers, especially in the main directions. I mean, Putin. So it is clear that for 4 years he has not managed to occupy more than 30% of one region in Donbas. Share

He noted that if the Russian dictator goes any further, it will take him years.