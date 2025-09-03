"Ukraine will not give its territories to Russia". Zelenskyy caught Putin in a lie

Ukraine will not give up its territories to the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin. If he goes further, he will have to "lay down" millions of Russian soldiers.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy remains resolute in refusing to give up Ukraine's territories to Russian President Putin, citing the importance of defending the country's homes and history.
- Zelenskyy highlights the lack of trust in Putin and the risks of continuing Putin's aggressive policies, emphasizing the significant losses already faced by Russia in Donbas.
- The Ukrainian President questions the feasibility of exchanging territories with someone who has previously occupied Ukraine and mistrusts Putin's intentions, underlining the unpredictability and potential consequences of such actions.
Zelenskyy caught Putin off guard with a geopolitical lie
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this at a press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
Zelenskyy noted that no one trusts Putin.
According to him, there is no single or reasonable approach to exchanging territories.
If you don't trust this person, if this person has already partially occupied you, if you understand all aspects of a full-scale war, that is, even if you leave, if someone supports this crazy idea there, who can give you guarantees then that Putin will not continue? No one can give guarantees.
He emphasized that Putin has lied many times, so we cannot trust him and give him territories.
He noted that if the Russian dictator goes any further, it will take him years.
I don't know how many years, but it will be years, you understand that the question here is not only in years, not only in time. The question here is that he will have to put millions of soldiers. That is why we will not give him such gifts.