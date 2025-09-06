CNN's editorial staff draws attention to the fact that Chinese President Xi Jinping, with his military parade in Beijing, demonstrated to the international community that he truly intends to change the world order and dethrone the United States and its allies.
Points of attention
- Xi's actions suggest a deliberate provocation towards the US and the West, aiming to reshape the world order where they do not dictate the rules.
- The implications of Xi's demonstration raise questions about the future of international relations and the choice between peace and war in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.
Xi wants to make China a major superpower
According to journalists, the leader of the PRC is deliberately provoking the US and its allies.
Despite the fact that Xi and his team have long criticized the "warlike attitude" of the United States, he has not refrained from pompous demonstrations of the power of his military on the global stage.
It's no secret that US President Donald Trump, during a parade in Beijing, managed to accuse China, Russia, and North Korea of conspiring against his country.
Later, the American leader spoke about the existence of a “dark Chinese empire.”
In effect, Xi suggested that humanity make a clear choice — peace or war?
