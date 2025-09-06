Xi Jinping sent a clear signal to humanity — what to prepare for
Xi Jinping sent a clear signal to humanity — what to prepare for

Читати українською
Source:  CNN

CNN's editorial staff draws attention to the fact that Chinese President Xi Jinping, with his military parade in Beijing, demonstrated to the international community that he truly intends to change the world order and dethrone the United States and its allies.

Points of attention

  • Xi's actions suggest a deliberate provocation towards the US and the West, aiming to reshape the world order where they do not dictate the rules.
  • The implications of Xi's demonstration raise questions about the future of international relations and the choice between peace and war in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.

Xi wants to make China a major superpower

According to journalists, the leader of the PRC is deliberately provoking the US and its allies.

Anyone who heard the coordinated shouts of thousands of well-trained soldiers and saw nuclear missiles, underwater drones, and fighter jets flying along the Avenue of Eternal Peace had no doubt: Xi was demonstrating China as an alternative world leader — with a powerful army and geopolitical weight, CNN emphasizes.

Despite the fact that Xi and his team have long criticized the "warlike attitude" of the United States, he has not refrained from pompous demonstrations of the power of his military on the global stage.

Xi wants a world where the US and the West do not dictate the rules. And the question arises: what does this mean for the US and the world? — journalists ask.

It's no secret that US President Donald Trump, during a parade in Beijing, managed to accuse China, Russia, and North Korea of conspiring against his country.

Later, the American leader spoke about the existence of a “dark Chinese empire.”

The missile arsenal demonstrated at the parade could allow China to strike targets around the world and bypass advanced missile defense systems using hypersonic technology, while combat drones and laser weapons could make it difficult for adversaries to block the advance of Chinese troops in the region in the event of an offensive.

In effect, Xi suggested that humanity make a clear choice — peace or war?

