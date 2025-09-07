When Russia may attack Europe — Budanov's prediction
When Russia may attack Europe — Budanov's prediction

Source:  online.ua

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, officially confirmed that the aggressor country Russia is preparing the largest rearmament program since the 1980s. Moreover, the Russian Federation may attack Europe by 2030.

Points of attention

  • Europe is on alert regarding the potential threat of Russian invasion and is closely monitoring the situation for any signs of escalation.
  • Kirill Budanov emphasizes the seriousness of Russia's weapons development program, estimated at $1.2 trillion for rearmament until 2037, highlighting the scale and impact of the program.

What is known about Russia's new plan?

As Kirill Budanov noted, as of today there is no threat of Russian invasion of European countries.

He also explained that the new alarming forecast is related to the "plans and dreams" of the Russian Federation.

"They are planning and will prepare," the head of the GUR warned.

According to Kirill Budanov, Europe is aware of such a threat. How they will react to it will become known later.

The head of Ukrainian intelligence added that the enemy is currently preparing a large-scale weapons development program.

This is essentially the rearmament of the Russian Federation in the period until 2037. The shock pace there is until 2030. This is the most large-scale program since the 80s. It is currently estimated at about $1.2 trillion purely for rearmament.

Kirill Budanov

Kirill Budanov

Head of the GUR

What is important to understand is that we are not talking about the budget of the Russian Ministry of Defense, but rather about funds for modernization and rearmament programs.

"These are serious programs and serious funds," warned Kirill Budanov.

