Syrsky announced significant successes in the Pokrovsky direction
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukrainian soldiers are successfully moving forward on the Pokrovsky direction
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, officially confirmed that during August 2025, the Russian occupiers captured 5 sq. km in the Pokrovsky direction, but units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to recapture 26 sq. km of Ukrainian land from the enemy — that is, 5 times more.

Points of attention

  • Despite facing intense enemy attacks, Ukrainian defenders on the Pokrovsky direction courageously hold their ground, destroy enemy forces, and lead effective assault operations.
  • Efforts to strengthen defense resilience include providing soldiers with additional ammunition and drones, enhancing electronic warfare, and fortifying defenses, as recognized through awards presented to select brigades.

According to the commander-in-chief, he worked in areas of active combat operations — in the Pokrovsky, Dobropolsky, and Siversky directions.

Syrsky does not hide that the Pokrovsky direction is still one of the hottest.

Thus, over the past week, Ukrainian defenders repelled about 350 enemy attacks on this section of the front.

It was on the Pokrovsky direction that the Russian army concentrated its main efforts and created the largest offensive group, which does not abandon attempts to break forward.

But Ukrainian soldiers courageously hold the designated lines, destroy enemy manpower and equipment, and also conduct effective assault operations. Thus, having lost 5 sq. km in the Pokrovsky direction in August, the Defense Forces units were able to restore control over 26 sq. km of Ukrainian land. A similar ratio in our favor is also in the Dobropolsky direction.

The commander-in-chief also officially confirmed that he had given important orders to strengthen the resilience of the defense.

In particular, this concerns providing soldiers with additional ammunition and drones, strengthening electronic warfare and fortifications.

I presented awards to soldiers of the 82nd Separate Airborne Assault Brigade and the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of Mariupol. Once again, I express my gratitude to our defenders for their resilience, professionalism, and courage.

