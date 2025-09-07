Syrsky announced significant successes in the Pokrovsky direction

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, officially confirmed that during August 2025, the Russian occupiers captured 5 sq. km in the Pokrovsky direction, but units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to recapture 26 sq. km of Ukrainian land from the enemy — that is, 5 times more.
Points of attention
- Despite facing intense enemy attacks, Ukrainian defenders on the Pokrovsky direction courageously hold their ground, destroy enemy forces, and lead effective assault operations.
- Efforts to strengthen defense resilience include providing soldiers with additional ammunition and drones, enhancing electronic warfare, and fortifying defenses, as recognized through awards presented to select brigades.
Ukrainian soldiers are successfully moving forward on the Pokrovsky direction
According to the commander-in-chief, he worked in areas of active combat operations — in the Pokrovsky, Dobropolsky, and Siversky directions.
Syrsky does not hide that the Pokrovsky direction is still one of the hottest.
Thus, over the past week, Ukrainian defenders repelled about 350 enemy attacks on this section of the front.
It was on the Pokrovsky direction that the Russian army concentrated its main efforts and created the largest offensive group, which does not abandon attempts to break forward.
The commander-in-chief also officially confirmed that he had given important orders to strengthen the resilience of the defense.
In particular, this concerns providing soldiers with additional ammunition and drones, strengthening electronic warfare and fortifications.
