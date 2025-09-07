Watch: SBS attacked the Druzhba oil pipeline
Watch: SBS attacked the Druzhba oil pipeline

Forces of unmanned systems
“Druzhba” is under attack from Ukraine again


The Ukrainian Armed Forces' unmanned systems forces have carried out a new powerful attack on the Russian Druzhba oil pipeline. This time, the Ukrainian soldiers hit a linear production and dispatching station in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • Russian gasoline supply is under threat, with Slovakia and Hungary raising concerns about Ukraine's repeated attacks on the pipeline to the European Commission.
  • The situation is intensifying as Ukrainian forces show determination to disrupt the transportation of oil and gas to Russia, creating geopolitical ramifications in the region.

“Druzhba” is under attack from Ukraine again

The fact of the successful attack was confirmed by the commander of the 414th Separate Brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Birds of the Magyar", Robert Brovdi, call sign "Magyar".

Transneft LVDS "8-N" Naytopovichi, (Bryansk region of the Russian Federation) — bad evening, we are from Ukraine. *within the framework of the voyage of worm oil tankers. night of 06-07.09.2025, — noted Brovdi.

He drew attention to the fact that the attacked facility is of strategic importance for ensuring the transportation of petroleum products from Belarusian refineries to Russia (in particular, from the Mozyr and Novopolotsk refineries).

A complex fire attack on the worm oil pump was carried out by units of the Ptakhiv SBS (14th SBS Regiment) and the RViA. To be continued… We are waiting for the worm ohiv-ahiv in open sources, it is interesting there, — added “Magyar”.

According to him, Russian gasoline is becoming a scarce liquid, and gas and oil are becoming quickly flammable.

As mentioned earlier, Slovakia and Hungary have complained to the European Commission many times regarding Ukraine's attacks on Druzhba.

However, official Brussels continues to ignore these complaints.

