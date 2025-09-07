The Ukrainian Armed Forces' unmanned systems forces have carried out a new powerful attack on the Russian Druzhba oil pipeline. This time, the Ukrainian soldiers hit a linear production and dispatching station in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.
- Russian gasoline supply is under threat, with Slovakia and Hungary raising concerns about Ukraine's repeated attacks on the pipeline to the European Commission.
- The situation is intensifying as Ukrainian forces show determination to disrupt the transportation of oil and gas to Russia, creating geopolitical ramifications in the region.
“Druzhba” is under attack from Ukraine again
The fact of the successful attack was confirmed by the commander of the 414th Separate Brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Birds of the Magyar", Robert Brovdi, call sign "Magyar".
He drew attention to the fact that the attacked facility is of strategic importance for ensuring the transportation of petroleum products from Belarusian refineries to Russia (in particular, from the Mozyr and Novopolotsk refineries).
According to him, Russian gasoline is becoming a scarce liquid, and gas and oil are becoming quickly flammable.
As mentioned earlier, Slovakia and Hungary have complained to the European Commission many times regarding Ukraine's attacks on Druzhba.
However, official Brussels continues to ignore these complaints.
