Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó once again criticized Ukraine's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which his country continues to receive Russian oil.

Szijjártó expects “the most brutal provocation” from Ukraine

He said this at a festival in the Hungarian village of Tihany on August 29.

In his hour-long speech, Szijjártó spoke positively about Russian relations and negatively about Ukrainian relations. In his opinion, in the near future, we should expect the Ukrainians to "commit the crudest, darkest provocation to drag Hungary into war." Share

According to the Hungarian minister, the war in Ukraine "is not a legitimate explanation for why they threaten Hungary's energy supply," and "when Ukrainians attack the Druzhba oil pipeline, they primarily harm not Russia, but Hungary and Slovakia."

If someone attacks the security of Hungary's energy supply, they are attacking Hungary's sovereignty, and if someone does that, they should be prepared for the consequences. Because there will always be consequences if someone attacks Hungarian sovereignty. Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

As is known, on August 28, the Hungarian Foreign Minister announced that in response to Ukraine's latest attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, the Hungarian government decided to ban entry to the commander of the Ukrainian SBS, Robert Brovda, an ethnic Hungarian.