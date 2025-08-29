Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó once again criticized Ukraine's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which his country continues to receive Russian oil.
Points of attention
- Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó condemns Ukraine for attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline that jeopardize Hungary's energy supply.
- Szijjártó expresses concerns about potential provocations from Ukraine that could drag Hungary into war, emphasizing the need to protect Hungarian sovereignty.
- The diplomatic relations between Hungary, Russia, and Ukraine are under strain due to the ongoing conflict surrounding the Druzhba oil pipeline.
Szijjártó expects “the most brutal provocation” from Ukraine
He said this at a festival in the Hungarian village of Tihany on August 29.
According to the Hungarian minister, the war in Ukraine "is not a legitimate explanation for why they threaten Hungary's energy supply," and "when Ukrainians attack the Druzhba oil pipeline, they primarily harm not Russia, but Hungary and Slovakia."
As is known, on August 28, the Hungarian Foreign Minister announced that in response to Ukraine's latest attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, the Hungarian government decided to ban entry to the commander of the Ukrainian SBS, Robert Brovda, an ethnic Hungarian.
After that, Poland and Lithuania invited the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, known by the call sign "Magyar", despite Hungarian sanctions that include an entry ban.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-