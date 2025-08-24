Szijjarto accused Zelenskyy of threatening Hungary over hint about Druzhba oil pipeline

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "stop threatening Hungary" after he suggested that the attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline were directly related to Hungary's position on Ukraine's accession to the EU.
Points of attention
Szijjártó attacked Zelenskyy: what happened?
The minister stated that Zelensky allegedly "used Ukraine's national holiday to crudely threaten Hungary."
He accused Ukraine of "serious attacks" on Hungary's energy security, and said that "attacks on energy security should be interpreted as attacks on sovereignty."
On August 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hinted that the attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline were directly related to Hungary's position on Ukraine's accession to the EU.
On August 22, Hungary received a report that the Druzhba oil pipeline on the Russian-Belarusian border had been "attacked for the third time in a short period of time."
