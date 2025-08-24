Szijjarto accused Zelenskyy of threatening Hungary over hint about Druzhba oil pipeline
Category
World
Publication date

Szijjarto accused Zelenskyy of threatening Hungary over hint about Druzhba oil pipeline

Szijjártó
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "stop threatening Hungary" after he suggested that the attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline were directly related to Hungary's position on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Points of attention

  • Foreign Minister Szijjártó accuses Zelenskyy of endangering Hungary's energy security through threats related to the Druzhba oil pipeline.
  • The Hungarian government condemns what they perceive as attacks on their sovereignty through implications from the Ukrainian President.
  • Tensions escalate as Zelenskyy hints at a connection between Hungary's stance on Ukraine's EU accession and attacks on the oil pipeline.

Szijjártó attacked Zelenskyy: what happened?

The minister stated that Zelensky allegedly "used Ukraine's national holiday to crudely threaten Hungary."

He accused Ukraine of "serious attacks" on Hungary's energy security, and said that "attacks on energy security should be interpreted as attacks on sovereignty."

A war we have nothing to do with is not a legitimate explanation for the violation of our sovereignty. We call on Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop his threats to Hungary and stop jeopardizing our energy security.

Peter Szijjarto

Peter Szijjarto

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

On August 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hinted that the attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline were directly related to Hungary's position on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

On August 21, President Zelenskyy said that he had appealed to his American counterpart Donald Trump with a request to influence Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban not to block Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

On August 22, Hungary received a report that the Druzhba oil pipeline on the Russian-Belarusian border had been "attacked for the third time in a short period of time."

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Szijjártó accused Ukraine of threatening Hungary's energy security
Szijjarto
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"They left Hungary without oil". Szijjártó lashed out at Ukraine with accusations
Szijjarto
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Szijjártó laments the halt of the Druzhba oil pipeline and blames Ukraine
Szijjarto

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?