Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has again accused Ukraine of an "attack" on an oil pipeline that caused "the cessation of oil supplies" to his country.
Szijjarto lashed out at Ukraine with accusations over Russian oil
On August 18, Szijjártó stated that "Ukraine again attacked the oil pipeline leading to Hungary, which led to the cessation of oil supplies to the country."
The Hungarian diplomat did not specify the name of the oil pipeline, but it could be Druzhba, a historical supply channel for Urals (a grade of Russian crude oil that accounts for over 50% of Hungary's imports).
Last week, Szijjártó accused Ukraine of striking an "important distribution station" of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk region.
Szijjártó quoted Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin as saying that Russian experts were working on "the earliest possible restoration of the transformer station" needed for the pipeline to function, and also complained that it was currently unknown when supplies would be restored.
A Hungarian diplomat said that the Russian-Ukrainian war is "not Hungary's war" and stressed that his country "wants to stay out of it" as long as Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government is in power.
Finally, we remind Ukrainian politicians: electricity from Hungary plays a key role in Ukraine's energy supply.
