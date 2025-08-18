"They left Hungary without oil". Szijjártó lashed out at Ukraine with accusations
Category
World
Publication date

"They left Hungary without oil". Szijjártó lashed out at Ukraine with accusations

Szijjarto
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has again accused Ukraine of an "attack" on an oil pipeline that caused "the cessation of oil supplies" to his country.

Points of attention

  • Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto accuses Ukraine of attacking an oil pipeline, causing disruptions in oil supplies to Hungary.
  • The ongoing tensions between Hungary and Ukraine revolve around accusations of Ukraine targeting oil pipeline infrastructure.
  • Hungary emphasizes its desire to stay out of the Russian-Ukrainian war and refrains from involvement as long as Viktor Orban's government is in power.

Szijjarto lashed out at Ukraine with accusations over Russian oil

On August 18, Szijjártó stated that "Ukraine again attacked the oil pipeline leading to Hungary, which led to the cessation of oil supplies to the country."

The Hungarian diplomat did not specify the name of the oil pipeline, but it could be Druzhba, a historical supply channel for Urals (a grade of Russian crude oil that accounts for over 50% of Hungary's imports).

Last week, Szijjártó accused Ukraine of striking an "important distribution station" of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk region.

This latest attack on our energy security is outrageous and unacceptable!

Peter Szijjarto

Peter Szijjarto

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

Szijjártó quoted Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin as saying that Russian experts were working on "the earliest possible restoration of the transformer station" needed for the pipeline to function, and also complained that it was currently unknown when supplies would be restored.

Brussels and Kyiv have been trying to drag Hungary into the war in Ukraine for three and a half years, and Ukraine's increasingly frequent attacks on our energy security are also aimed at this.

A Hungarian diplomat said that the Russian-Ukrainian war is "not Hungary's war" and stressed that his country "wants to stay out of it" as long as Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government is in power.

Finally, we remind Ukrainian politicians: electricity from Hungary plays a key role in Ukraine's energy supply.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Szijjarto again threatens to block EU sanctions against Russia
Szijjarto
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Szijjártó accused Ukraine of threatening Hungary's energy security
Szijjarto

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?