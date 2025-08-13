Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Ukraine of striking an "important distribution station" of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk region.
Points of attention
- Hungary's Foreign Minister accuses Ukraine of attacking the Druzhba oil pipeline, a vital energy supply route for Hungary.
- Ukraine's energy security is at stake without supplies from Hungary, highlighting the region's dependence on Hungarian electricity.
- Potential Hungarian veto could question the European Commission's proposed ban on Russian gas imports, adding a political dimension to the energy security crisis.
Szijjarto accused the AFU of attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline
On August 13, Szijjártó stated that "at night, Ukraine carried out a drone strike on an important distribution station of the Druzhba oil pipeline in the Bryansk region of Russia."
The Hungarian Foreign Minister called on Ukraine "not to jeopardize Hungary's energy security and to stop attacking energy supply routes to Hungary."
As a reminder, the European Commission has proposed introducing a legally binding ban on imports of Russian gas and liquefied natural gas into the EU by the end of 2027. The proposal includes ensuring that this plan cannot be blocked by Budapest and Bratislava.
In July, Szijjártó announced progress in the implementation of the new oil pipeline project between Hungary and Serbia, which was announced earlier in the spring, and again criticized the EU for rejecting Russian energy resources.
