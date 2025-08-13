Szijjártó accused Ukraine of threatening Hungary's energy security
Category
World
Publication date

Szijjártó accused Ukraine of threatening Hungary's energy security

Szijjarto
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Ukraine of striking an "important distribution station" of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk region.

Points of attention

  • Hungary's Foreign Minister accuses Ukraine of attacking the Druzhba oil pipeline, a vital energy supply route for Hungary.
  • Ukraine's energy security is at stake without supplies from Hungary, highlighting the region's dependence on Hungarian electricity.
  • Potential Hungarian veto could question the European Commission's proposed ban on Russian gas imports, adding a political dimension to the energy security crisis.

Szijjarto accused the AFU of attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline

On August 13, Szijjártó stated that "at night, Ukraine carried out a drone strike on an important distribution station of the Druzhba oil pipeline in the Bryansk region of Russia."

Hungary is currently the largest supplier of electricity to Ukraine, and without us, Ukraine's energy security will become quite unstable. In this context, Ukraine's latest attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies Hungary with crude oil and plays a key role in our country's energy security, is particularly outrageous.

Peter Szijjarto

Peter Szijjarto

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

The Hungarian Foreign Minister called on Ukraine "not to jeopardize Hungary's energy security and to stop attacking energy supply routes to Hungary."

As a reminder, the European Commission has proposed introducing a legally binding ban on imports of Russian gas and liquefied natural gas into the EU by the end of 2027. The proposal includes ensuring that this plan cannot be blocked by Budapest and Bratislava.

In July, Szijjártó announced progress in the implementation of the new oil pipeline project between Hungary and Serbia, which was announced earlier in the spring, and again criticized the EU for rejecting Russian energy resources.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Szijjarto blocked EU sanctions against Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill and diplomat Nebenzi
Szijjarto and Patriarch Kirill
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Szijjarto again threatens to block EU sanctions against Russia
Szijjarto

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?