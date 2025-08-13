Szijjártó accused Ukraine of threatening Hungary's energy security

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Ukraine of striking an "important distribution station" of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk region.

On August 13, Szijjártó stated that "at night, Ukraine carried out a drone strike on an important distribution station of the Druzhba oil pipeline in the Bryansk region of Russia."

Hungary is currently the largest supplier of electricity to Ukraine, and without us, Ukraine's energy security will become quite unstable. In this context, Ukraine's latest attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies Hungary with crude oil and plays a key role in our country's energy security, is particularly outrageous. Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

The Hungarian Foreign Minister called on Ukraine "not to jeopardize Hungary's energy security and to stop attacking energy supply routes to Hungary."

As a reminder, the European Commission has proposed introducing a legally binding ban on imports of Russian gas and liquefied natural gas into the EU by the end of 2027. The proposal includes ensuring that this plan cannot be blocked by Budapest and Bratislava.