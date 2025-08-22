Szijjártó laments the halt of the Druzhba oil pipeline and blames Ukraine

It will take Russia at least five days to repair the damage to the Druzhba oil pipeline after the Ukrainian strike on the evening of August 21.

Szijjarto laments drone attack on Druzhba oil pipeline

This was announced by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Facebook.

In particular, Szijjártó says that he and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban were in touch "all day" about the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline. Share

In addition, Szijjártó admitted that he had again discussed the situation with Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin.

They are now much more serious than before, as the Ukrainians used missiles in addition to drones during the attack. Our Russian colleague assured us that they are trying to restore the transport route as quickly as possible, but this work will definitely take at least five days. Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

Szijjártó added that he hopes for "measures" to be taken by the European Commission and the Ukrainian side to make oil supplies to Hungary possible again.

As a reminder, earlier, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto complained to the European Commission about Ukrainian strikes on the Druzhba oil pumping station. After all, Russian oil is transported through it to Hungary and Slovakia.

On August 21, Szijjártó said that the Druzhba oil pipeline had been attacked for the third time in a short period of time. The supply of crude oil to Hungary had been stopped again.