Szijjártó laments the halt of the Druzhba oil pipeline and blames Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

Szijjártó laments the halt of the Druzhba oil pipeline and blames Ukraine

Szijjarto
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

It will take Russia at least five days to repair the damage to the Druzhba oil pipeline after the Ukrainian strike on the evening of August 21.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian strike on the Druzhba oil pipeline halts oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia, with Russia needing at least five days to repair the damage.
  • Péter Szijjártó holds Ukraine responsible for the attack on the oil pipeline and calls for action by the European Commission and the Ukrainian side to resume oil transportation.
  • The severity of the situation is exacerbated by the use of missiles in addition to drones during the attack, prompting discussions between Szijjártó, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin.

Szijjarto laments drone attack on Druzhba oil pipeline

This was announced by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Facebook.

In particular, Szijjártó says that he and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban were in touch "all day" about the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline.

In addition, Szijjártó admitted that he had again discussed the situation with Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin.

They are now much more serious than before, as the Ukrainians used missiles in addition to drones during the attack. Our Russian colleague assured us that they are trying to restore the transport route as quickly as possible, but this work will definitely take at least five days.

Peter Szijjarto

Peter Szijjarto

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

Szijjártó added that he hopes for "measures" to be taken by the European Commission and the Ukrainian side to make oil supplies to Hungary possible again.

As a reminder, earlier, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto complained to the European Commission about Ukrainian strikes on the Druzhba oil pumping station. After all, Russian oil is transported through it to Hungary and Slovakia.

On August 21, Szijjártó said that the Druzhba oil pipeline had been attacked for the third time in a short period of time. The supply of crude oil to Hungary had been stopped again.

After that, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski trolled Szijjártó, noting that Hungary has the same level of solidarity from the EU that it demonstrates on other issues.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Szijjarto again threatens to block EU sanctions against Russia
Szijjarto
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Szijjártó accused Ukraine of threatening Hungary's energy security
Szijjarto
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"They left Hungary without oil". Szijjártó lashed out at Ukraine with accusations
Szijjarto

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?