Szijjártó laments the halt of the Druzhba oil pipeline and blames Ukraine

It will take Russia at least five days to repair the damage to the Druzhba oil pipeline after the Ukrainian strike on the evening of August 21.
Szijjarto laments drone attack on Druzhba oil pipeline
This was announced by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Facebook.
In addition, Szijjártó admitted that he had again discussed the situation with Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin.
Szijjártó added that he hopes for "measures" to be taken by the European Commission and the Ukrainian side to make oil supplies to Hungary possible again.
As a reminder, earlier, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto complained to the European Commission about Ukrainian strikes on the Druzhba oil pumping station. After all, Russian oil is transported through it to Hungary and Slovakia.
On August 21, Szijjártó said that the Druzhba oil pipeline had been attacked for the third time in a short period of time. The supply of crude oil to Hungary had been stopped again.
