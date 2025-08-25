Szibiga sharply responded to Szijjarto's accusations regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga advised Hungary to become independent from the Russian Federation, rather than making claims to President Zelensky regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Points of attention

  • The Druzhba oil pipeline has become a point of contention between Ukraine and Hungary, with Ukrainian drone attacks leading to the cessation of oil pumping to Hungary and Slovakia.
  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister advised Hungary to diversify its energy sources and become independent from Russia, sparking a heated exchange of accusations and responses.
  • The conflicting views on the Druzhba oil pipeline highlight the issue of energy security and the geopolitical implications for both Ukraine and Hungary.

Szibiga advised Hungary to become independent from Russia

Recently, Ukrainian drones have repeatedly attacked the Russian Druzhba pipeline. It pumps oil from Russia to Europe, including Hungary and Slovakia. However, after the attacks, pumping stopped.

During a press conference on August 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky, answering a question, stated that Ukraine has always supported "friendship" between the countries. However, now the existence of the Druzhba oil pipeline, like the political "friendship" between Ukraine and Hungary, will be linked to Budapest's position.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Zelensky had allegedly used Ukraine's Independence Day to threaten Hungary. He also complained about the Ukrainian attacks, attributing them to a "violation of Hungary's sovereignty."

Ukraine has carried out serious attacks against the security of our energy supplies in recent days, but attacks against energy security can be interpreted as attacks against sovereignty.

Peter Szijjarto

Peter Szijjarto

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

In response to Szijjarto's statement, Szibiga used the "Hungarian style."

There is no need to tell the President of Ukraine what to do or say and when. He is the President of Ukraine, not Hungary. Hungary's energy security depends on you. Diversify your energy sources and become independent of Russia, like the rest of Europe.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

To this, Szijjártó again stated that this was not Hungary's war.

Stop attacking our energy security! This is not our war.

Recall that on August 13 and 18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched drone strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline. In particular, the attack resulted in a fire at the facility, which caused the Russians to completely stop pumping oil through this pipeline.

On August 21, Ukrainian drones carried out a third attack, hitting the Unecha station, which is also part of the Druzhba oil pipeline. After that, the pumping of oil to Hungary and Slovakia stopped.

