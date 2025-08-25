Szibiga sharply responded to Szijjarto's accusations regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga advised Hungary to become independent from the Russian Federation, rather than making claims to President Zelensky regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline.
Szibiga advised Hungary to become independent from Russia
Recently, Ukrainian drones have repeatedly attacked the Russian Druzhba pipeline. It pumps oil from Russia to Europe, including Hungary and Slovakia. However, after the attacks, pumping stopped.
During a press conference on August 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky, answering a question, stated that Ukraine has always supported "friendship" between the countries. However, now the existence of the Druzhba oil pipeline, like the political "friendship" between Ukraine and Hungary, will be linked to Budapest's position.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Zelensky had allegedly used Ukraine's Independence Day to threaten Hungary. He also complained about the Ukrainian attacks, attributing them to a "violation of Hungary's sovereignty."
In response to Szijjarto's statement, Szibiga used the "Hungarian style."
I will reply in a Hungarian manner.— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) August 24, 2025
You don’t need to tell the Ukrainian President what to do or say, and when. He is the President of Ukraine, not Hungary.
Hungary’s energy security is in your own hands. Diversify and become independent from Russia, like the rest of Europe. https://t.co/G0JPu5xYHo
To this, Szijjártó again stated that this was not Hungary's war.
Stop attacking our energy security! This is not our war.
Recall that on August 13 and 18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched drone strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline. In particular, the attack resulted in a fire at the facility, which caused the Russians to completely stop pumping oil through this pipeline.
