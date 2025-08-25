Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga advised Hungary to become independent from the Russian Federation, rather than making claims to President Zelensky regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Recently, Ukrainian drones have repeatedly attacked the Russian Druzhba pipeline. It pumps oil from Russia to Europe, including Hungary and Slovakia. However, after the attacks, pumping stopped.

During a press conference on August 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky, answering a question, stated that Ukraine has always supported "friendship" between the countries. However, now the existence of the Druzhba oil pipeline, like the political "friendship" between Ukraine and Hungary, will be linked to Budapest's position.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Zelensky had allegedly used Ukraine's Independence Day to threaten Hungary. He also complained about the Ukrainian attacks, attributing them to a "violation of Hungary's sovereignty."

Ukraine has carried out serious attacks against the security of our energy supplies in recent days, but attacks against energy security can be interpreted as attacks against sovereignty. Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

In response to Szijjarto's statement, Szibiga used the "Hungarian style."

There is no need to tell the President of Ukraine what to do or say and when. He is the President of Ukraine, not Hungary. Hungary's energy security depends on you. Diversify your energy sources and become independent of Russia, like the rest of Europe. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

To this, Szijjártó again stated that this was not Hungary's war.

Stop attacking our energy security! This is not our war.

Recall that on August 13 and 18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched drone strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline. In particular, the attack resulted in a fire at the facility, which caused the Russians to completely stop pumping oil through this pipeline.