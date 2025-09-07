Russia attacked Ukraine with a record number of drones — air defense neutralized 751 targets

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that during the night of September 6-7, Russian invaders launched a combined strike on the territory of Ukraine using strike UAVs and ground-based missiles. In total, 818 enemy targets were detected and escorted.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on September 6-7 — first details

For the new air attack, the enemy used:

805 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT of Crimea;

9 Iskander-K cruise missiles from Kursk Oblast — Russian Federation;

4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Crimean TOT.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 751 air targets: Share

747 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of simulator drones;

4 Iskander-K cruise missiles.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms that 9 missiles and 56 strike UAVs were hit at 37 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell at 8 locations.

What is important to understand is that the attack is ongoing, there are still several enemy UAVs in the airspace.