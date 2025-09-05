Lithuania introduces alert system for "dangerous drones"

The Lithuanian government has approved a new procedure for notifying the public about "dangerous drones" in the country's airspace: people will be warned via sirens and notifications on their phones.

Lithuania introduces drone alert system

According to Lithuanian Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovych, from now on, if a drone flies into the country and it is determined that it may be carrying explosives, a "red alert level" will be declared.

If the military determines that the drone does not pose a threat, a "yellow alert level" will be declared.

Residents in areas where the drone could potentially fly will receive warning notifications to stay alert.

In addition, the new rules stipulate that during Russian air attacks against Ukraine, Lithuanian services will "mobilize forces and strengthen threat monitoring."

We will remind, unmanned aerial vehicles have repeatedly violated Lithuanian airspace from the Belarusian side. In particular, on July 10, at about 11:30 in Lithuanian airspace, the country's Air Force recorded a homemade unmanned aerial vehicle. It crossed the border from the Belarusian side and crashed near the closed Shumsk checkpoint. According to preliminary data, it was empty and did not pose a direct threat.

And on July 16, Lithuanian border guards shot down another small drone that also flew into Lithuanian territory from Belarus. According to border guards, such drones are used by smugglers to transport illegal cigarettes to Lithuania.