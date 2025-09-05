Lithuania introduces alert system for "dangerous drones"
Category
World
Publication date

Lithuania introduces alert system for "dangerous drones"

drones
Читати українською
Source:  LRT

The Lithuanian government has approved a new procedure for notifying the public about "dangerous drones" in the country's airspace: people will be warned via sirens and notifications on their phones.

Points of attention

  • Lithuania has approved a new procedure to notify the public about 'dangerous drones' in the country's airspace, using sirens and phone notifications.
  • The alert system includes “red alert” for drones suspected to carry explosives and 'yellow alert' for drones deemed non-threatening.
  • The new rules also involve mobilizing forces and enhancing threat monitoring during Russian air attacks against Ukraine.

Lithuania introduces drone alert system

According to Lithuanian Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovych, from now on, if a drone flies into the country and it is determined that it may be carrying explosives, a "red alert level" will be declared.

If the military determines that the drone does not pose a threat, a "yellow alert level" will be declared.

Residents in areas where the drone could potentially fly will receive warning notifications to stay alert.

In addition, the new rules stipulate that during Russian air attacks against Ukraine, Lithuanian services will "mobilize forces and strengthen threat monitoring."

We will remind, unmanned aerial vehicles have repeatedly violated Lithuanian airspace from the Belarusian side. In particular, on July 10, at about 11:30 in Lithuanian airspace, the country's Air Force recorded a homemade unmanned aerial vehicle. It crossed the border from the Belarusian side and crashed near the closed Shumsk checkpoint. According to preliminary data, it was empty and did not pose a direct threat.

And on July 16, Lithuanian border guards shot down another small drone that also flew into Lithuanian territory from Belarus. According to border guards, such drones are used by smugglers to transport illegal cigarettes to Lithuania.

On July 28, Lithuanian police reported that they had spotted an unidentified type of unmanned aerial vehicle that violated the country's airspace, flying in from the direction of Belarus.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's EU accession. Lithuania makes an unexpected proposal
What Lithuania offers
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania announced a condition for the introduction of its troops into Ukraine
Peacekeepers in Ukraine — Lithuania has named its condition

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?