Lithuania announced a condition for the introduction of its troops into Ukraine

The Commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, Raimundas Vaikšnoras, has officially confirmed that his country's authorities are currently discussing the idea of deploying its troops to Ukraine. According to him, this can only be done after a peace agreement or at least a ceasefire is concluded.
Points of attention
- The Commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces emphasizes the importance of supporting Ukraine in its time of need and warns against indifference from Europe.
- Advisors to the President of Lithuania have indicated that the number of troops sent to Ukraine would mirror those deployed in the NATO peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan.
Peacekeepers in Ukraine — Lithuania has named its condition
As Vaikshnoras noted, in the event of the introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine, their main goal should be to assist in the restoration of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
At the same time, the commander emphasized that in this difficult situation, Ukraine needs any help.
According to him, Europe can always take the ostrich pose and pretend that nothing is happening, but this is the wrong path.
What is important to understand is that earlier, the advisor to the President of Lithuania, Dainius Žičekevičius, made it clear that his country would send the same number of troops to Ukraine as part of the peacekeeping mission that it had previously sent to the NATO peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan.
