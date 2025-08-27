Ukraine's EU accession. Lithuania makes an unexpected proposal

Lithuania is calling on European Union members to take "decisive measures" to make Ukraine's EU membership bid "real and irreversible." This is realistically achievable without Hungary's participation in the process.

What Lithuania offers

As journalists managed to find out, Vilnius sent a letter to the capitals of EU countries on this issue.

What is important to understand is that this happened on the eve of the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen on September 1–2.

Lithuania draws the attention of other EU members to the fact that the start of negotiations will raise the morale of Ukrainians and promote reforms in the country at a time when Russia is intensifying terror against the civilian population.

According to official Vilnius, inaction could weaken public support for membership in Ukraine and undermine institutional will for reforms.

Lithuania's proposal envisages starting negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova at a technical level without Hungary if the 26 member states agree. Formal approval could be given later if Budapest changes its position or the government. Share

Moreover, Vilnius calls for setting 2030 as the target date for Ukraine's accession to the EU.