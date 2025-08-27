Ukraine may receive 3 levels of defense at once

As the Financial Times has learned, Kyiv's Western allies have prepared a preliminary security plan for Ukraine in the event of the end of the war. It is important to understand that it provides for three levels of defense.
Points of attention
- The allies already have an understanding of how to defend Ukraine from a new Russian invasion.
- Zelensky's team confirms a real breakthrough in this matter.
What is known about the West's new plan?
According to media reports, European partners have already formed an initial plan.
The allies believe that a much stronger border should be defended by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, armed and trained by NATO countries.
It is also indicated that European deterrent forces intend to be deployed deeper into Ukrainian territory as a third line of defense, with American resources supporting them from the rear.
The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, made a statement on this occasion.
He made it clear that each country in the coalition would make its contribution.
According to Yermak, the picture will ultimately be a combination of military, political, and economic support.
What is important to understand is that the discussions concern 4-5 European brigades on the ground, which will be provided by the "Coalition of the Resolute", plus "strategic capabilities" from the US.
The head of the OPU drew attention to the fact that recent events indicate a "major shift compared to the spring."
