Fire breaks out near Putin's winery after drone attack
New “bavovna” has reached Putin’s winery
Source:  online.ua

A forest fire has broken out near Gelendzhik in Russia's Krasnodar region amid a Ukrainian drone attack. Russian opposition journalists have pointed out that one of the fire sources is less than a kilometer from the Krynitsa winery, which is linked to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

  • Efforts to extinguish the fire involving over 330 personnel and various equipment have been ineffective in containing the blaze threatening the winery.
  • The incident adds to the escalating tensions following drone attacks on multiple regions of Russia, including fires at oil refineries and a railway junction.

The fire was first reported on the morning of August 28.

What is important to understand is that as of the morning of August 29, the area of the fire had grown to 41.5 hectares.

Opposition Russian journalists point out that the village of Krynytsia is only 10 km from Putin's palace on Cape Idokopas.

According to the latest data, the center of the fire may be 3-4 km from the residence.

The governor of the Krasnodar Territory made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, more than 330 people are extinguishing the fire, about 80 pieces of equipment are working, as well as a helicopter and a plane from the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

In the FBK film about "Putin's Palace," the Krynitsa winery was mentioned under the name "Old Provence" — gilded Italian toilet brushes were purchased for it, among other things.

As mentioned earlier, on August 28, the Russian authorities confirmed the fact of drone attacks on several regions of the Russian Federation.

Then it became known that there were fires at two oil refineries and a railway junction.

